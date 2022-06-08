Google launches Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones

distance Latest version At I/O 2022, today Google is rolling out Android 13 Beta 3 to Pixel phones. The platform stability parameter for application developers investigates the final system behaviors and APIs.

Update 2: Before 1 PM PST, Google posted factory and OTA images to manually load Android 13 Beta 3.

Modernization: In a strange turn of events, Google has updated a file Release Notes Beta 3 page, but now says the factory and OTA Images will be ‘Available Soon’. (Beta 2.1 releases have been removed.) The company hasn’t yet provided a build number yet, but big fixes should include:

Fixed an issue where unlocking the phone with a fingerprint while Always On Display was active sometimes caused the entire screen to turn green temporarily.

Fixed an issue on Pixel devices where swiping on the All Apps search results page sometimes would cause the Pixel Launcher to crash.

This is the time to begin the final testing and development work needed to ensure that a compatible version of your application will be ready for users in the final version of the ecosystem. Android 13 will provide a standard API at this time.

With the Level 33 SDK API and NDK API now final, Google recommends developers “begin final compatibility testing of apps, SDKs, and libraries”, as well as publish in alpha and beta paths in the Play Store.

The main changes in the behavior of Android 13 include the new version Permission notifications and the angle Clipboard preview, with Google asking developers to make sure apps hide sensitive data, such as passwords and payment information. Other changes that apps must test include Richer media controlsplus new permissions covering Media file accessAnd the body sensorsAnd the WIFI.

As always, the Android Beta Feedback app Available on Pixel devices to log issues. Users can access it from the tray or via the quick settings of the error file in Google’s troubleshooter, while the Android Beta community he is on reddit.

Android 13 Beta 3 system photos Available for Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, as well as in the Android Emulator.

Of course, most users will install Beta 3 (TPB3.220513.017) with June security patch Across Android Beta Program website. Those in the Beta 2 can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s what we’ve got Guide to install Android 13.

