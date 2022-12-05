Google is shutting down Duplex on the Web

Another Google service will soon join the company . This week, the search giant quietly announced that it was shutting down Duplex on the Web. in spotted before The company notes that the service will not be functional after the end of 2022. “As we continue to improve the Duplex experience, we are responding to feedback we’ve heard from users and developers about how we can improve it,” a Google spokesperson told the outlet. “By the end of this year, we will abandon Duplex on the Web and fully focus on making AI advances in Duplex voice technology that helps people so much every day.”

Google first announced Duplex on the Web in as an expansion of it . Initially, the feature was designed to help Android users buy movie tickets. Duplex on the Web gave the assistant the ability to navigate websites on its own. Provided you have your credit card information stored on Chrome, the Assistant can handle all the busy work of buying you movie tickets. Google later expanded the feature to protect users from online data breaches. Sometime you can also use it to check flights and track discounts.

As for why Google shut down Duplex on the Web, Techcrunch It is suggested that it may have something to do with the cost of training the AI ​​to analyze websites. The feature support page says that Google uses a special user agent to crawl websites multiple times a day. Moreover, the performance of Duplex on the web may be greatly affected if website administrators prevent the crawler from indexing their content.