Google is preparing a Fuchsia upgrade for its Nest Audio speaker

Google is upgrading its Nest Audio smart speaker to run on the company’s Fuchsia operating system.

Over the past few years, Google has been steadily switching its Nest Hub smart displays from running on “Cast OS” to the company’s in-house operating system, Fuchsia. the original Nest Hub He was the first to make the leap in 2021, and Nest Hub Max He made a similar move earlier this year. In all likelihood, the Nest Hub 2nd Gen should get a Fuchsia update soon, too.

Back in October, we reported exclusively on how smart Google’s speakers are The next step for Fuchsiaincluding signs of several new Nest speakers in development. At the time, we found evidence to speculate that in addition to supporting the latest Nest devices, Google would also upgrade some of its existing speakers to Fuchsia.

This week, we can now confirm that Google’s Fuchsia team is working on support for the Nest Audio speaker. Internally, Google refers to the Nest Audio as “Prince,” following a long tradition of naming Google Home/Nest speakers after famous musicians. In the new fuchsia Code changea Google employee mentioned testing the change “on Prince”.

The current top of Google’s range of smart speakers, Nest Audio offers rich, engaging sound and the series’ signature fabric cover, designed to blend with home decor. we found it”Choose GoldilocksIt delivers much better sound than the Nest Mini without charging a massive Google Home Max price increase.

With previous device upgrades to Fuchsia, Google’s goal was to ensure a smooth transition, such that most people wouldn’t even notice that anything had changed. Whether they achieve this goal is issue From discussionbut for the majority of device owners, the upgrade went smoothly.

Considering there’s no screen on Google’s speakers, with the only visual component being the LED lights beneath the fabric, it’s unlikely that one would have noticed if Nest Audio switched to Fuchsia playback one day. If all goes well, everything should work as before, accepting voice commands, throwing in from apps, and more.

Since Google’s renewed work on upgrading its smart speakers has only been active since July, we’ll likely have at least a year to wait before Nest Audio gets a full Fuchsia update. However, it is exciting to see these projects making continued progress.

More on fuchsia:

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: