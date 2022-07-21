Google is giving Pixel Superfans $20 off Pixel Buds Pro

With Pixel Buds Pro pre-ordered today, Pixel Superfans members get $20 off the $199.99 headphones when they buy from the Google Store.

A code was emailed to Pixel Superfans this morning after Google and other retailers went live with the Pixel 6a and Buds Pro in the US. It’s targeting the pre-order period, but is available until July 31. The headphones, like the phone, are expected to hit retail on Thursday, July 28.

In the email, Google mainly highlights Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for this US offering.

To redeem the promo code, visit store.google.com, add the desired item(s) to your cart, enter the promo code during checkout to receive a $20 off purchase of Pixel Buds Pro from the Google Store. $20 discount will be applied at checkout. Promo code must be redeemed by July 31, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT or it will expire. Promotional codes may only be redeemed on the Google Store for eligible items as permitted by applicable laws. Unless otherwise stated, this offer cannot be combined with other offers.

Before last year’s Pixel 6, Google let people do it Ask to join Pixel Superfans Community Program. More invitations Sent a few months later, people were invited to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro virtual event. others got Socks and Google Tensors stickers, while a coloring book It was the highlight of January.

The process to sign up for Pixel Superfans is It’s still open here.

