Google said Much Around RCS And the iMessage in recent monthsand an iPhone-only solution is top of mind as the Pixel 7 holiday push begins targeting converts.

Concurrently with Black Friday sales start today, Google published “4 Ways to Become a Pixel Easier Than Ever” this afternoon. The blog post is very candid for people “who are looking forward to a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro as a gift for [themselves] Or anyone else, but switching from iOS to Pixel seems more of a hassle than a gift.” Apple did something similar Before iPhone 14.

Google is addressing concerns across four poles of support, with a focus on gifting differently than in years past when it communicated directly with the buyer.

All you have to do is connect that old phone to your Pixel 7, and then the selected data—like contacts, photos, and messages—will transfer over. And the whole process takes about 30 minutes on average!

The high point for potential buyers and giveaways of the 7 and 7 Pro is that “your Pixel device can send and receive messages with all other Android devices and iPhones,” with Google noting recent efforts such as support for iMessage feedback in the Messages app.

We recommend that you unregister your phone number from iMessage when you make the switch to ensure that iMessage isn’t intercepting your messages.

Meanwhile, the company is associated with privacy.apple.com when Transfer From iCloud Photos to Google Photos. It notes that Google accounts offer 15GB of storage — or “three times as much storage as you might use” — in a cryptic case about iCloud’s 5GB commitment after all these years.

The recommended transfer is to connect your old iPhone via cable to your new Pixel 7 as more data is transferred that way (vs Switch to Android app over Wi-Fi), as Google introduces this new division:

