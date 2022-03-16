March 16, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Google Home gets a neat redesign to better control your smart home

Ayhan 45 mins ago 2 min read
Google Home gets a neat redesign to better control your smart home

What you need to know

  • The Google Home app gets a redesigned network for smart home devices.
  • The new grid allows users to adjust lights and volume more quickly without having to open the device controls.
  • The new design will be available “in the coming weeks” on iOS and most likely on Android as well.

Google Home is arguably one of the best smart home apps and a must-have for anyone who has Nest products in their homes. Users should be thrilled to know that the app is undergoing a minor redesign, making it easier to control your devices right from the app’s home screen.

The redesign was spotted by 9to5Google, which was able to activate it on your Android phone. It replaces the existing design—the icons that are shaped roughly like the devices they are meant to represent—with a grid of round and rectangular switches. Design-wise, it’s like switching Pixel’s quick settings while borrowing the power menu functions that arrived side by side Android 11.

see more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elden Ring Modding Magic means that bosses can now fight each other

9 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

The massive iPhone 14 leak reveals many things we hoped wouldn’t happen

17 hours ago Ayhan
3 min read

Microsoft announces progress in an entirely new type of qubit

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Massive earthquake shakes northeastern coast of Japan, Fukushima alert issued

31 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Alibaba, Shares of Other Chinese Technology Firms Rise as Beijing Supports Market

35 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Quentin Tarantino pulled Michelle Yeoh out of an existential crisis

37 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A “small” asteroid hits Earth to test the early warning system

41 mins ago Izer