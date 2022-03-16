Google Home gets a neat redesign to better control your smart home

What you need to know

The Google Home app gets a redesigned network for smart home devices.

The new grid allows users to adjust lights and volume more quickly without having to open the device controls.

The new design will be available “in the coming weeks” on iOS and most likely on Android as well.

Google Home is arguably one of the best smart home apps and a must-have for anyone who has Nest products in their homes. Users should be thrilled to know that the app is undergoing a minor redesign, making it easier to control your devices right from the app’s home screen.

The redesign was spotted by 9to5Google, which was able to activate it on your Android phone. It replaces the existing design—the icons that are shaped roughly like the devices they are meant to represent—with a grid of round and rectangular switches. Design-wise, it’s like switching Pixel’s quick settings while borrowing the power menu functions that arrived side by side Android 11.

Download Sideloaded Google Home 2.49 and enable the new user interface. I absolutely love it – it makes controlling your smart home devices much easier, similar to the device controls interface. https://t.co/jBePftcOta pic.twitter.com/5uToZKCuHgMarch 15, 2022 see more

The best part about the new design is that it allows easier control of smart devices. Instead of having to dive into the individual device page, you can adjust the level of a file Best smart light bulbs Or the volume of smart speakers directly from the network by scrolling. Prior to this new design, you could only turn the device on and off and pause the music using the small keys under each icon. Now, turning on the devices will only require clicking on the new switch, which makes the network look cleaner.

There doesn’t seem to be much official announcement about the redesign, but 9to5Google is referring to iOS Enter the App Storewhich provides more details.

“Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out the following:

The updated homepage view helps you tune up your devices with fewer clicks. Quickly find what you’re looking for, dim the matching lights, and change the music volume in a jiffy. Tap to turn the device on or off, swipe left or right to make adjustments, and long press for more controls. “

This is in reference to Google Home version 2.49, which hasn’t appeared on any of our devices yet. 9to5 managed to get the redesign to appear on their devices by sideloading the latest Google Home APK. However, if the entry of the App Store is any indication, it won’t be long before the redesign appears on iOS and hopefully it will. Best Android Phones.