Google Flights Price Guarantee can reimburse you if your tickets get cheaper

Google is testing a Price Guarantee program for Google Flights that will pay you if the price of a flight drops after you book it through the service. The feature is currently available as a “beta program” in the US (get it?) for select flights, According to a blog post on Mondaybut might be a compelling reason to use the Google tool next time you’re looking for a flight.

When using the Google tool, some flights will have a small shield icon with a dollar sign. If you book that particular flight via Google Flights, the company says it will “monitor the price every day until departure.” If it falls, you get the teams back.

It will only appear on flights that Google is sure will not get cheaper in the future. GIF: Google

Currently, fare guarantees are only for flights departing from the US, and you can only get them if you have a US billing address and phone number. The company also says that it is “only available for flights on which we are confident the price will not drop.”

There are quite a few asterisks. a Lengthy help document from Google It states that you can only get $500 back per calendar year and that you won’t get the money back if the price difference is less than $5. You can also get a refund through Google Pay, which you’ll have to set up within 90 days of receiving notification that it’s available. Also, of course, you have to book your tickets through Google Flights.

The company says you should receive the difference within 48 hours of the time you quit, assuming you already have Google Pay set up. See also Some of the alleged system requirements for Microsoft Next Valley (Windows 12) are here

The price guarantee isn’t unique among travel sites; Priceline And Orbitz Both promise partial refunds under certain conditions, as is the case Some individual airlines. But they usually ask You To search for a better price instead of constantly watching yourself.

Google’s blog post also mentions another feature the company has introduced: the ability to explore hotels in an area through a “swipeable story format,” which shows a slideshow of one hotel that you can swipe on to view another hotel. Stories come to everything these days, and Google Maps seems to be no exception.