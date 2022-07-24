Google Fires engineer who claims AI has conscious

SAN FRANCISCO – Google fired one of its engineers, Blake Lemoine, on Friday, more than a month after it raised ethical concerns About how the company is testing an AI chatbot that it believes has achieved awareness.

“He has consistently chosen to violate explicit recruitment and data security policies that include the need to protect product information,” said Google spokesperson Chris Pappas, Mr.

The company, which denies that its chat software language model is sensitive, put Mr. Lemoine on paid leave in June. Mr Lemoyne confirmed his dismissal in a text message on Friday, and said he was meeting with lawyers to review his options. The shooting was first Reported by Big Technology Newsletter.