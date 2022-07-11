Google Duo integration with Meet has begun

In the beginning of last monthGoogle has announced that Duo will become Meet and add all of its features over the coming months. Google Duo Meet integration is now rolling out on Android.

After updating to latest version (169.0.459621665.duo.android_20220612.16_p6), a few users see the “Duo is getting better” card right below the search field. This is far from widespread. Google links for this Support Article To learn more.

Your Duo will become Meet, with a new name and icon, and more features like background effects

After clicking on the FAB (floating action button), which drops “Call” and just says “New”, you now have the “Create New Meeting” and “Schedule in Google Calendar” options that originated from Google Meet.

The latter is something Google says consumers are increasingly looking forward to, while enterprise users want more moments One-click contact. A click basically opens the Google Calendar creation experience with a pre-populated Meet URL.

Meanwhile, the Create New Meeting option provides a meet.google.com link with options to copy, share, and join meeting. This meeting will appear on the modified home screen under the new Meetings section, which will also list any scheduled events from your calendar.

Before starting a meeting with the new app, Google displays a privacy page indicating stay away from End-to-end encryption (E2EE):

Meet uses cloud encryption to keep your conversations private. Other than end-to-end encryption, cloud encryption allows you to use more features like chat and live annotations.

Your Google account name and pronouns will appear to others on the call.

People you’ve previously blocked in Duo can join calls in Meet.

So far, we’ve only received one report on this rollout. Google previously told us that the integration process will be closely monitored so that users are not left behind or see quality deterioration. What’s starting to happen today with Duo getting its current Meet features is phase one. This includes virtual wallpaperstext chat in meeting, Closed comments in real timeand up to 100 (of 32) participants.

The next step will see the Duo app renamed to Google Meet with the existing icon/branding. This change will occur later in the year.

More on Google Duo-Meet:

Thanks gondan!

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: