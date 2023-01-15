Google Discover offers a three-column user interface before the Pixel Tablet

was google Optimizing first-party applications With improvements to the big screen since I/O 2022 it is expected to culminate with the Pixel Tablet. The latest update is a three-column user interface for Google Discover on tablets.

This already appears as an update to Google Assistant and Discover for your Pixel tablet. The latest change is already rolling out to existing tablets, including the Samsung Tab S8 with Google App 14.2.7.26 (current beta).

Instead of just two columns of articles, Google Discover now has a third that makes the feed advance from edge to edge. The full-screen effect is particularly visible to the left of your home screen with a black background, while the Google logo and your personal photo are moved to the top corners.

Meanwhile, the navigation bar in the Google app looks much better without the blank space. We are still waiting for this side item to switch to the material style you want.

As part of this three-column change, Google now places all articles on cards with faded outlines, while cover images are made smaller. The width is identical, but the height varies from row to row. This is also the case in portrait orientation, though stick to two columns.

On the Pixel Tablet, Google is expected to add rows of media suggestions “from your apps,” like Google TV, as part of a leanback experience and a colorful background.

More Google apps for your tablet:

