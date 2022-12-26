Google Contacts for Android adds the ‘Highlights’ tab

Besides the new iconGoogle Contacts has seen some changes in the past year, the latest being the new Peeps tab.

“Highlighted” messages appear between “Contacts” and “Repair and manage” in the bottom bar of the article. Below the search field, you get a “Favorites” grid that fits four icons in a row. It’s much more dense than the Favorites tab in the phone app, and you can quickly “add” new ones from the top-right corner.

The grid coexists with the Favorites menu at the top of the main tab. As such, there are now two ways to view.

This is followed by Recent, a two-tab menu beginning with Recently Viewed. Each contact is accompanied by a viewing history, and the full list allows you to clear this history. “Recently Added” completes the list, and is the most useful part of this new user interface.

With this change Recently introducedGoogle Contacts is now a three-tab app that also features a navigation drawer in the main menu view. The app is a bit busy.

“Repair and managementTo highlight the different tools the app offers was a nice addition, but it’s not clear if it would require a full tab approach. If anything, the new contacts grid should just be added to the top of the main menu and replace the Favorites menu, while it could The “Recent” section goes to the existing “Manage” tab.

However, in theory, the new Peeps tab could be the primary way people use Google Contacts. Instead of scrolling, they can just search, while the grid is much more clear and friendly than the list.

