Google Cloud pi employee counts up to 100 trillion numbers

Google Cloud Developer Emma Haruka Iwau He broke her own record Three years ago for the number of digits calculated for pi. in 2019 She was able to calculate pi up to 31.4 trillionAnd now, using the same Google Cloud y-cruncher Iwao was able to find pi up to its number 100 trillion, which is zero.

After the process began in October 2021, it took PCs until March 2022 to finish. In 157 days, compared to the 121 days spent spotting a shorter number in 2019, it was more than twice as fast. According to Iwao, it was using the same tools and techniques, but the improved speed is due to how parts of Google Cloud have since improved with 100Gbps networks, balanced hard disks, and other features. Detailed in this deep dive into the accounts.

We did it again! We have successfully calculated 100 trillion numbers using Tweet embedA new world record! Check the ad for more technical details here https://t.co/UKcFchGisl – Emma Haruka Iwao ️‍ ️‍⚧️ (Yurio) 8 June 2022

Another important difference is the huge amounts of data that have been processed to calculate the numbers so far. The blog post stated that during the first record-breaking computation, computers processed about 19,000 terabytes (terabytes) of data. This time to calculate the 100 trillion numbers, the computer processed about 82,000 terabytes of data.

The blog post also put some fun facts to point out exactly What is the size of 100 trillion for us humans. Apparently, 100 trillion inches of circular crust would extend from Earth to the Moon and back 3,304 times. If you want to download 100 trillion numbers yourself or see the source code they used, you can get it over here.

However, even with the additional processing speed, the announcement of Pi Day 2022 was missed. But it is just in time day tau Which comes at the end of this month on June 28 and celebrates a different circle constant that’s been overlooked because it doesn’t match a pie.