February 15, 2022

Google brings Chrome OS to PC and Mac

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
Google has announced early access to a new version of Chrome OS called Chrome OS Flex. Designed for businesses and schools, the new version of Chrome OS is designed to run on old PCs and Macs. The operating system can be installed “in a matter of minutes,” according to the Google blog.

Google told me that Chrome OS Flex will look and feel identical to Chrome OS on a Chromebook – it’s built from the same code base and follows the same “release rhythm”. It has indicated that some of the features may depend on the computers you are using. In fact, he said this for every specific feature I asked about, always including Google Assistant and Android phone sync. So, if you are going to try this out, pay attention.

This wouldn’t be the first time Chrome OS had appeared on devices that didn’t ship with it. google browser Recently bought Neverware, which previously sold an app called CloudReady that allows users to convert old PCs to Chrome OS. who – which Speculation started About where we might see Chrome OS and its future in the PC space next.

Since this acquisition, Google has noted, “We’ve worked hard to integrate the benefits of CloudReady into a new version of Chrome OS.” This appears to be Google’s first step.

If you want to try out Chrome OS Flex for yourself, you can learn more about Chrome Enterprise website. Note that the operating system is still in early access mode, so you may encounter errors – you can run it directly from a USB drive if you prefer to move around before installing it on your device.

