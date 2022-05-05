May 5, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Google Assistant password auto-update tool is being rolled out more widely

Ayhan 48 mins ago 2 min read
Google Assistant password auto-update tool is being rolled out more widely

It seems that a Google Assistant feature designed to automate the time-consuming process of changing your passwords after a breach has started to become more widespread. This is according to a tweet from Leaker Max Weinbach and report from Android Police.

One of Weinbach’s screenshots shows a dialog warning that Chrome on Android has detected that a password in use appeared in a breach, and provides an option to “change automatically.” The second includes a confirmation box, asking the user to agree to “Allow Google Assistant to help you change your password”.

Google Assistant feature announced Back at last year’s Google I/O conference. It only works on supported sites, but the idea where possible is to automate as much of the password change process as possible. When launched, the assistant will take you directly to the correct page to change your password, and use Chrome’s built-in password manager to create, and then store, your new login details.

Android Police He notes that there is also an option to manually check if your passwords saved by Chrome have been compromised. The “Check passwords” option is available in the “Passwords” submenu in the browser settings. When a compromised password is found, the Change Password button will appear, and the Google Assistant logo will appear if there is an option to change it automatically.

The security feature is built onDuplicate on the webDesigned to quickly perform tasks such as buying movie tickets, checking in on flights or ordering food. It does this by automating the more routine parts of the process, such as scrolling and clicking multiple pages and filling out forms. 9to5Google Notes It seems that password automation has been gradually introduced since then last november When ‘Some Users’ has been granted access.

See also  An unreleased Gex demo has appeared online

The ability to automatically change hacked passwords was introduced by password managers such as LastPass And Dashlan In the past. But given the number of people who by default use any built-in password manager in their browser, Google’s feature could end up having a much greater reach when it rolls out.

We’ve contacted Google to confirm the scope of the rollout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Google buys MicroLED startup Raxium for its AR speaker screens

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Ubisoft Montreal Takes Over ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake’

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Simone Giertz will sell you an awesome jigsaw puzzle but not a cool Tesla truck

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Tensions continue to rise in the Pacific, with the leader of the island nation unraveling with China already talking about an invasion.

27 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The Bank of England raised interest rates in an attempt to combat soaring inflation

28 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Shania Twain mourns the horrific death: My heart is broken

31 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

A piece of the Boeing Starliner plane fell as it headed toward the launch pad

36 mins ago Izer