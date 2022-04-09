Google and iFixit team up to bring Pixel parts online

iFixit has signed a deal with Google to make Pixel repairs a lot easier. iFixit.com will sell genuine Google parts individually and in batches later this year. Both comp Blog posts published about collaboration.

Google says parts for “Pixel 2 to Pixel 6 Pro, as well as future Pixel models, will be offered in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and countries of the European Union where the Pixel is available.” iFixit is the leading site for consumers wanting to find parts and instructions on how to fix devices, and soon, selling Pixel screens, batteries, cameras, and more. If you don’t want to fix the phone yourself, Google indicates that it has also authorized repair deals with uBreakiFix in the United States and Canada and “similar partnerships with support service providers in Canada, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.”

Google’s deal with iFixit comes on the heels of a file similar agreement With Samsung, which also plans to offer smartphone parts through the repair site. Samsung’s partnership with iFixit begins this summer and only covers the S20, S21 and Tab S7+, although Samsung says it wants to expand the program over time. Google’s deal with iFixit covers everything going back to the 2017 Pixel 2, which is surprising given that many of the previous Pixels were made in partnership with Android manufacturers like LG or HTC. Apple is also embracing the DIY repair market on its own In House Spare parts service.

Google says that “improving repairability is an important way to help extend the life and usefulness of your phone.” If that’s the company’s goal, we hope that Google will see Google extend the life of its Pixel phones by offering longer update schedules. Currently, Pixel phones are getting Three years Of the major OS updates, while Samsung offers four, and Apple offers six.