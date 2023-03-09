Google admits that it can’t make cloud gaming work on its own

Google terminated Stadia services months ago, but it hasn’t completely exited the gaming industry. Rather than building its own platform, Google is pursuing live service games to support the use of its own cloud infrastructure and admits that previous endeavors haven’t worked out well on their own.

Talking to Axios Jack Buser, director of gaming industry solutions at Google Cloud, offered insight into the company’s new gaming strategy. Rather than continue with its legacy consumer-facing platform, Google is bundling cloud services for live-service game publishers. Buser said they’re still “fully committed to gaming,” but the future looks different after Stadia.

Screenshots from Worm Game, the ultimate Google Stadia game

“In that moment when we basically had to make decisions about Stadia, we realized that at Google Cloud, we’re at our best when we help others build these things, not necessarily build them ourselves,” Buser told Axios.

It’s a focal point that positions Google as competition for other cloud infrastructure providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft, and abandons its pursuit as a gaming platform. Google Cloud already has it Partnership with publishers and developers like Niantic, Embracer Group, and 2K. The service is distinctly different from the original Stadia offerings, it just isn’t there to provide the legacy Stadia streaming technology.

“We’re not offering this streaming option, because it’s tied to Stadia itself,” Buser told Axios. Stephen Totilo . “So, unfortunately, when we decided not to go forward with Stadia, that kind of show could no longer be made either.”

The options listed are Buser AT&T deal from 2021 Google’s Stadia technology supports streaming games to your wireless service provider via a mobile browser.

google t Endless epic With Stadia ending on January 18th of this year, Hardware recovery and other Google Play related purchases in 2022. However, don’t throw away any old Stadia controllers lying around, as they may still be on hand. You can’t use it for Google platform anymore, but with Bluetooth to update You must work elsewhere.

