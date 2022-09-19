Goodbye shuttle buses. Hello trains. The return of the orange line is welcomed with the hope that T’s service will improve.

“Very happy to be back,” said Wayne Hailey, a 59-year-old construction worker from Matapan, while boarding the northbound Orange Line 1 train from Forest Hills station at 5:15 a.m. “I was killed by my car because of a parking lot.”

Over the past month, MBTA employees and contractors have been working to replace the track and signal infrastructure along the 11-mile line in part to allow trains to operate safely at full speed — an improvement that won’t come for about another week once the new trains arrive. The parts are stabilized and checked.

During the shutdown, shuttle buses have replaced the Orange Line’s service from Malden to Jamaica Plain, with the Green Line serving as a connection through downtown Boston. The diversion doubled and tripled commuter commuting times, although shuttle buses were available at most stops every few minutes.

Despite some delays and complaints of trains moving slowly on recently repaired tracks, most riders welcomed the return of the Orange Line on Monday.

For Haley, it cost $25 a day to park on Huntington Street near his job site, plus gas, he said. On Mondays, take the 15-minute train to Massachusetts Avenue Station. Hayley said he could now get up later, grab a seat on the train, and relax, with his lunchbox on the seat next to him.

“I missed it. A lot of people missed it,” he said. “I was sad when they closed it.

The highly anticipated return of subway service comes as the MBTA works towards compliance Dozens of actions required by the Federal Transit Administrationwhich began a safety check at the T after a long string of accidents, including the towing death of a Red Line passenger in April.

Earlier this summer, before the final report was completed, the FTA I ordered the title T long-delayed maintenance on the orange line, especially in an area near Tufts Medical Center station that has had speed restrictions for years. General Manager Teve Poftak said the agency is planning more limited shutdowns of parts of the Green and Red Lines to accomplish similar work. The Green Line D branch, which runs from Riverside and Kenmore stations, will be closed for three nine-day periods beginning Saturday.

“At this time, no final decisions have been made about future transfers other than those already announced,” MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston said in a statement.

Several Orange Line passengers said Monday they are ready to go through the month-long shutdown to allow for much-needed repairs.

“I’d rather let them fix it,” Karen Tebow said at the Oak Grove station. “Rather than I’m on the train and it catches fire or something.”

Tibow got to the stage more than two hours earlier than she was due at 8am at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to make sure there was time to change plans in case there was a problem.

She said the orange streak seemed to be in better shape but she had no idea what improvements were being made behind the scenes. For her, the shutdown was an indication of what could happen next.

“I think this is the first shutdown coming, because when they look deeper into the other areas responsible for them, they will say, ‘Oh my God, we need to do this now, we have to do it now,'” Tibow said. Just do it and fix it.”

Not everyone was happy to see the shuttle buses go. Some riders complained that the metro ride was bumpy and slow, and that the seats were uncomfortable, compared to the seats of the plush buses. The ride along the entire Orange Line from Oak Grove to Forest Hills Monday morning took an hour and three minutes, up from about 40 minutes before closing, according to the TransitMatters Trip Time Data Tracker.

T General Manager Steve Buffetk was among those who returned to their usual commute on Monday morning. At about 7:20 a.m., board the Orange Line in Forest Hills, and chat with the other passengers.

“Yes, I am the general manager,” he said to one of the men. “Nice to be back,” said the man. “We’re happy to be back too,” Poftak replied with a smile behind his face mask.

Throughout his commute from Forest Hills to Tufts Medical Center, Poftak has noted the improvements T has made during the month-long shutdown.

“Personally, it feels a lot smoother,” he said upon arriving at Tufts Medical Center station.

Before leaving Forest Hills, Bovtak told reporters that everything was “going well” on the first day of the Orange Line’s return to service.

“We opened our doors after 30 days like we said, and we are happy to offer it to our customers,” he said.

There were some kinks to work out for Orange Line passengers on Monday morning with wait times as low as 15 minutes and as short as three minutes in some cases.

“As our dispatchers get back into the groove, we’ll get better at spacing,” Poftak said. “This morning, there are some growing pains here, but this is something we will work through.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Street Chief Josha Franklin Hodge commute on the Orange Line from Forest Hills Station to City Hall on Monday morning. The couple praised the shiny, new handle on the stairs and the general cleanliness of the station as they made their way to the platform.

“New train, yes!” Wu shouted as the train stopped at about 8:25 a.m. All 10 trains running on the orange line Monday morning were shiny new models, according to Wu. online tracker by TransitMatters. High-tech trains replace outdated rusty trains Dedicated to scrap yard.

Franklin Hodge said the train felt like it was gliding along the tracks more smoothly than it did before the shutdown, although it still moved slowly in different areas that would take about a week to eradicate.

“We have a way to go,” Wu said of the frequency of trains.

Franklin Hodge said the city will be watching to see how the MBTA’s track improvements during the shutdown affect delays, and whether or not those who have switched to cycling or commuter rail will adhere to those modes.

Franklin Hodge said nearly 59,000 free Bluebikes cards were claimed for 30 days during the shutdown. The city is designating temporary bus and bike lanes that will remain in place for closure.

“Ultimately, the past 30 days have shown us what is possible when we reshape the streets to support transit,” he said. “You don’t want all of this stuff to go away.”

With up to 200 shuttle buses running from city streets and the Orange Line back in operation, Wu said, “We’re heading in the right direction.”

Last month, Danielle Mandosa Gorey, a nurse at Masse & Air, said she took the commuter train to North Station to go to work. She said that was less annoying than the shuttles, but it came with its own challenges.

“It was worse than it was with the others,” she said. “But having to catch a specific time with a railroad is a pain. You know, if you miss a train, you will have to wait 45 minutes for the next one.”

She said she was cautiously optimistic that the service would be better than it was before the shutdown, but said it was a coin flip.

“It wasn’t always terrible,” said Mandosa Guri, a 20-year-old veteran TT rider, but the service has been getting worse for years.

“Before this closure was announced, I was ready to throw in the towel and figure out another way to work,” said Mandosa Guri. “I mean, there aren’t many options when you work in Boston. Either you pay $50 a day to park or take the train.

