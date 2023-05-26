May 26, 2023

“Gollum” game reviews paint an unsightly picture

Daedalic Entertainment

One of the most impressive game releases in recent years has been “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum,” a stealth title that explores the character’s journey in the lead-up to the events of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Players have to make different decisions depending on whether they side with Gollum or Smeagol. Reaction to previews was lukewarm, with criticism of the graphics and not much excitement.

With the game now released, the revisions have been made, and the result is one of the most reviewed major game titles in a long time. With 25 reviews counting, the title is only 40/100 on the PS5 version Metacritic, and 43/100 for the PC version (with 19 reviews). And, most tellingly, there is not a single positive review on the site, the best of which is “mixed”.

Although the title has as many technical issues as many games in recent times, it is the game itself that reviewers seem to have the most complaints about.

Push the box It says it boasts “outrageously outdated level design, imprecise controls, a sore lack of polished, muddy, and unimpressive graphics, and a dull story”.

play games He gives it a 2/10 and says: “It is, without a doubt, the most objectively poor and broken game I’ve ever had to finish… No amount of overhaul can completely smooth out its mediocre overall design.”

Gamespot He gives it a 2/10 and says, “Much like Gollum’s quest for the One Ring, my quest to complete The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was filled with endless setbacks, impossible odds, and ever-increasing levels of insanity.”

See also  Galaxy S23 Ultra '100% confirmed' rumors highlight what the 200MP camera will be

finally, digital trends He says their experience with the PS5 version was very unstable and gave up after the game’s 11th crash.

‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ is now available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

