Goldman Sachs sees a “high probability” of an OPEC+ production cut

It is highly likely that some of the most powerful oil producers in the world will take further action to stem the price decline and try to balance the market, according to Goldman Sachs.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, an influential energy alliance known as OPEC+, are scheduled to meet in Vienna, Austria on December 4 to decide on the next phase of production policy.

Weak demand for crude oil in China from the renewed Covid-19 lockdowns and as market participants evaluate a looming effect of a western ceiling on Russian oil prices.

Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, said Tuesday that a combination of factors drove the bank to lower its forecast for oil prices in the past months.

“First and foremost, it was the dollar. What is the definition of inflation? Too much money chasing…too few commodities,” Corey told CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick at the Carbonnomics conference in London.

He continued: The second factor “has to do with Covid and China – and by the way, it’s big.” “It’s worth more than the November OPEC cuts, let’s put it in perspective. And then the third factor is Russia is pushing barrels into the market right now ahead of the December 5th export ban deadline.”