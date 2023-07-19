Goldman Sachs profits fell to the lowest level in 3 years due to consumer losses and stocks rose with expectations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs’ profit fell 60 percent in the second quarter, below estimates, as writedowns on the investment bank’s consumer business and real estate investments hurt earnings.

But stocks rose nearly 2% as CEO David Solomon pointed to signs of a recovery in investment banking. The results were the worst for the Wall Street giant since the second quarter of 2020, when it received writedowns over a corruption scandal linked to Malaysian state fund 1MDB. .

The economic environment “certainly looks better over the past six to eight weeks,” Solomon told analysts on a conference call. “Inflation data was better, customer sentiment was better, now we’ll have to watch and see.”

He pointed to the revival of activity in the capital markets and the revival of client discussions about mergers and acquisitions.

Goldman took $1.4 billion in writedowns in the second quarter related to GreenSky’s financial technology business, which facilitates consumer home improvement loans and real estate investments. It also recorded credit losses related to consumer loans and credit card business.

“This moment in the economic cycle creates a meaningful headwind for Goldman Sachs,” Solomon said. “We are making tough decisions that drive the company’s strategic development. Given these two factors, it should come as no surprise that we are on our way to a period of lower results.”

The bank reported Wednesday that earnings fell 60% to $3.08 per share for the three months ended June 30, compared to $7.73 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.18 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

“The index has been relatively down as we head into the quarter,” Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz wrote. “When we compare the results with our estimates, we find that the underlying trends were generally positive,” said Equity Finance and Investment Banking.

Net profit fell 62% to $1.07 billion in the second quarter, compared to $2.79 billion a year earlier.

Goldman agreed to acquire GreenSky for $2.2 billion in 2021 and later closed the deal at $1.7 billion.

Goldman Sachs’ Marcus unit was also merged into the merged asset and wealth management arm last year, as the investment bank began pulling out of retail banking.

The sale of “all of the rest of Marcus’ loan portfolio” largely also resulted in a $100 million gain for Goldman.

People walk at Goldman Sachs’ global headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

“The goodwill weakness associated with GreenSky, while small, highlights the difficulties the company faces implementing its diversification strategy at a time when its core business is facing headwinds,” said Mark Narron, senior director at Fitch Ratings.

Revenue from Goldman Sachs’ asset and wealth management operations fell 4% year-over-year, dragged down by losses on real estate investments, even though the unit reported record fees and assets under supervision.

The bank plans to sell some of its commercial real estate investments within three to five years.

The results contrast with major competitors on Wall Street whose profits beat expectations, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Executives cited the resilient economy, but warned that higher borrowing costs will begin to affect loan demand later this year.

Investment banking fees for Goldman Sachs fell 20 percent to $1.43 billion. Trading revenue for fixed income, currency and commodities fell 26%, while equities rose 1%.

The Federal Reserve’s large interest rate hikes to tame inflation have led executives to predict a slowdown in the second half of the year.

An uncertain outlook has weighed on mergers and acquisitions, while a flurry of initial public offerings has led to some optimism about a nascent recovery.

On Tuesday, Goldman peer Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said investment banking revenue was in line with a year ago, but business weakened.

Analysts are optimistic that the continued recovery in equity markets will encourage deal-making and drive more IPO aspirants to list in the coming months.

However, uncertainty about the path of the economy continues to be a hurdle as global M&A activity fell 36% from a year ago in the second quarter.

Goldman Sachs has laid off thousands of employees to curb costs and mitigate the damage from the deal-making slump. A source told Reuters earlier that more staff could expect to be laid off this year if revenues do not recover.

The number of bank employees fell 2% from the first quarter to 44,600.

Additional reporting by Nikit Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Additional reporting by Johan M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Aaron Coyoor, Nick Zieminski, Anna Driver, Lanan Nguyen, and Deepa Babbington

