GoldenEye 007 remaster announced for Xbox, but there’s a problem

GoldenEye 007

Update (September 13, 2022): Microsoft confirms that GoldenEye 007 will not offer online play on Xbox.

What you need to know

  • The rumored GoldenEye 007 remaster has been officially confirmed to be released on the Nintendo Direct today.
  • Rare released a statement on Twitter revealing that it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as part of Rare Replay.
  • The enhanced version will include improved graphics and local split screen multiplayer, but there is no online multiplayer for the Xbox version.

After months of speculation,and rumors and List of leaked achievementsToday, Rare has finally confirmed the arrival of the GoldenEye 007 remaster. Today Nintendo Direct showed a trailer for the much-anticipated release, followed by a tweet from Xbox studio Rare confirming that the game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass. However, the tweet does not mention that an Xbox version will be Not Online multiplayer game received, which has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

