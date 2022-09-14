GoldenEye 007 remaster announced for Xbox, but there’s a problem

Update (September 13, 2022): Microsoft confirms that GoldenEye 007 will not offer online play on Xbox.

What you need to know

The rumored GoldenEye 007 remaster has been officially confirmed to be released on the Nintendo Direct today.

Rare released a statement on Twitter revealing that it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass as part of Rare Replay.

The enhanced version will include improved graphics and local split screen multiplayer, but there is no online multiplayer for the Xbox version.

After months of speculation,and rumors and List of leaked achievementsToday, Rare has finally confirmed the arrival of the GoldenEye 007 remaster. Today Nintendo Direct showed a trailer for the much-anticipated release, followed by a tweet from Xbox studio Rare confirming that the game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass. However, the tweet does not mention that an Xbox version will be Not Online multiplayer game received, which has been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch.

25 years after its original release, try GoldenEye 007 faithfully redesigned for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution, and a smoother frame rate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon on XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9September 13, 2022 see more

The Enhanced Edition will feature improved graphics, an enhanced frame rate, and native 16:9 4K resolution on Xbox. Local split-screen multiplayer will be a feature for up to four players, but so far online multiplayer has only been announced for the Nintendo version. Online multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch Online is a system-wide feature, allowing any classic game from the N64 library that has local multiplayer features to work online via virtualization.

The launch date has yet to be confirmed, but this announcement comes 25 years after the original, and fans will be excited to confirm all the speculation of the past months by official sources. The announcement has been watered down somewhat by online multiplayer being exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Bringing virtual online multiplayer features to classic games on Xbox may require additional investment in Xbox backward compatibility system, which has been discontinued At least for now.

Given the strange rights situation in the GoldenEye 007 IP video game being split between Microsoft and Nintendo, porting the game to modern systems likely wasn’t easy. Phil Spencer previously spoke of “a lot of respect” for Nintendo despite being competitors in the console market. with Rare’s Banjo Kazooie Having hit the Nintendo Switch Online this year, this is one of the last several collaborative efforts between studios.

GoldenEye007 is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a first-day release, and owners of the Rare Replay collection of games will get a free copy of the game.

A Microsoft spokesperson has contacted to confirm that GoldenEye 007 remaster will not offer online play on Xbox.

Xbox is excited to introduce GoldenEye 007 to Xbox Game Pass for the first time – a faithful recreation of a much-loved and iconic title. While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on introducing this title to gamers the way they can. They remember it fondly, including the local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to sit on the sofa in a battle of wits and skill,” the spokesperson said.