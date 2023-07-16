Golden to hear: Only in 2073 will we know why Credit Suisse collapsed

He writes that information and reports on the investigation of the largest Swiss bank will be handed over to the Swiss Federal Archives for preservation for 50 years, rather than the usual 30 years. Reuters.

Once the investigation is complete, the files must be transferred to the Federal Archives and an extended 50-year preservation period applies

Commission report says.

The Swiss Historical Society Concerned about the length of time, President Sacha Jala And turned to writing To Isabelle Chassot, President of the Commission, To the representative of the Upper House of the Swiss Parliament. He insisted that it should be possible for historians to access the documents.

Access to the CS files will be invaluable if researchers are to scientifically study the 2023 banking crisis.

Jala wrote.

Depending on the research topics, it may be possible to make the archive secure and accessible after the appropriate preservation period has expired, he said.

The committee held its first regular meeting in Bern on Thursday, where in addition to staff from the Ministry of Finance and the central bank, financial experts will be heard and stressed about sanctions for violating the rules. Limitation of Confidentiality Obligations from Prohibition of Speaking Before Committee, The By imprisonment of six months to three yearsThey extend to fines.

The Swiss bank went bankrupt this spring, and was finally bought by another banking giant, UBS, which laid off more than half of its employees.