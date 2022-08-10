Golden Globes return to NBC (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter

After a year of hiatus, Golden Globe Award Awards will be back NBC In 2023, says several high-ranking sources who have seen the plan The Hollywood Reporter.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Associationwhich is the besieged organization of non-US journalists and photographers behind golden ballsShe came under heavy fire just before the 2021 party when a series of articles appeared in Los Angeles Times Revealed that the HFPA at that time included Zero black Among its members then 87 was Engage in unethical behavior and suspicious financial practices. The resulting uproar led to the emergence of several Hollywood constituencies, including big unit From a Hollywood advocate, to the HFPA boycott (Tom Cruise He even returned his three awards), prompting NBC to refuse to broadcast the Globes in 2022.

The network starts beeping on the broadcast date of Tuesday, January 10, the globe has historically taken place on a January Sunday, but the first Sunday in January 2023 is New Year’s Day; The second is January 8, the last day of the NFL regular season, which poses a conflict with NBC Sunday Night Football; The third is January 15, where the Critics’ Choice Awards have already raised their claim — hence the change to Tuesday.

Representatives for NBC and HFPA declined to comment for this story.

The return of The Globes to network television represents a win – albeit controversial – for Todd Buhlia sports and entertainment mogul who served as interim CEO of HFPA Since October 2021which bought its investment company, Eldridge Industries, HFPA in july Dick Clark Productions, the old producer of the Globes, took over from MRC on August 5. Eldridge Industries also owns a financial stake in Cain International, which owns An interest At the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the venue that hosts the Globes, and at THRowned by Penske Media.

Except last year, NBC has broadcast the Globes annually since 1996, and in 2018, via parent company NBCUniversal, committed $60 million annually to HFPA and DCP for the right to continue broadcasting the concert until 2026. But then the Los Angeles Times In a statement at the time and the widespread backlash, NBC stated, “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reforms. However, a change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the Hollywood Foreign Journalists Association needs time to do so appropriately. Right “.

HFPA started quickly Passing major reforms – between them, Banning members from accepting gifts and removed the cap on new member additions, enabling it to Add 21 new members, six of whom are black – but nearly a quarter of its members voted against the changes, while another two questioned the organization’s honesty and Resigned. Furthermore, none of the existing members of the organization were excluded by implementing what were advertised as more stringent accreditation criteria.

The HFPA has also miswrote many by proceeding with a file 2022 Globe Party; In the end, the January 9 rally was attended by no talent or broadcasts in any way. And in March, Sunshine Sachs, HFPA’s longtime public relations firm, Resignednext D&I Consultant and Crisis PR Consultant outdoor.

Eighteen months later Los Angeles Times exposé, many in Hollywood still consider the HFPA to be morally suspect. In fact, a lot of astonishment was raised when it emerged that Eldridge Industries’ acceptance of the HFPA would not only transform the organization into a for-profit organization (while creating a separate non-profit entity for charitable efforts), but also that HFPA members would henceforth receive an annual salary of 75,000 dollars, and that a group of outside journalists who would be invited to cast their votes at Globus (in order to increase the diversity of the voting group) would get nothing.

However, more than a few in the city, including a faction of the Propaganda Alliance that led the charge against the HFPA in 2021, have softened their stance and want to return to business as usual. One reason to be sure: The Globes television broadcast, which is usually the highest-rated award show of the film awards season before the Oscars, financially boosts many of their projects and the people hoping to win an Oscar.

The HFPA has captured this division in recent weeks by forming an advisory committee composed of publicists sympathetic to the idea of ​​resuming relations, with a larger group of publicists sending out a summary summarizing the organization’s progress and future intentions, in which they declared they had “heed the call for change” and “surge Diversity, transparency and accountability.

It remains to be seen just who will work with HFPA – and appear at the Globes – in the coming months.