GOG now offers period leave for employees

picture : Gog

digital storefront Gog, formerly known as Good Old Games, recently announced that it will offer its employees a month off, allowing anyone with excessive menstrual pain or other complications to take extra time off. It makes the studio one of the first in the gaming industry to offer such a benefit to its employees. The parent company, CD Projekt Red, is also looking into providing similar leave options.

Like first spotted AxiosPoland-based company Advertise on LinkedIn April 1 It will begin offering paid leave to all affected employees. A spokesperson for GOG Axios They estimate that this will amount to an additional day each quarter for employees who take time off. But he also told the outlet that employees are free to take more time “whenever period pain occurs.” Employees can also choose to take a few hours off instead of whole days.

“Promoting holistic menstrual leave by accepting that biological differences exist in the workplace,” Gog He wrote in a LinkedIn post to announce the new plan. “By giving extra days off for those with period pain, we’re acknowledging that these symptoms are real.”

Implementing period leave is another step towards making GOG a more inclusive workplace, and we will not stop in our continuous efforts to learn, think and improve on how we can best serve all members of our team.

Gabriela Semenkovic, Director of Culture and Communication at GOG, said: Axios that the new policy is “experimental” and that the company will assess throughout 2022 how additional vacation days “affect the well-being” of GOG employees. After that, the storefront may “expand” the policy next year, although there are no details on what that might ensue.

Kotaku Reach out to GOG for comment.

As Semenkovic said Axios That the policy was inspired by her own experiences and that during the Women of GOG meeting she brought up the topic and found other employees with similar stories and experiences.

“We shared the same opinion on this issue,” Semenkovic said. “I would be grateful to be able to simply lay back and take most of the day off without sacrificing one of the paid days of absence we have throughout the year.”

GOG’s parent company, CD Projekt Red, Tell computer games It is also considering adopting a similar policy in the future.