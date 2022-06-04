GoFundMe Closes $1 Million From Amber Heard Fundraising To Help Pay Johnny Depp

GoFundMe wastes no time cracking down on pages trying to make money by following files Johnny Depp And the Amber Heard Trial… Removed a bogus $1 million campaign claiming to be raising money for Amber to pay Johnny compensation.

Shortly after the sentencing, a person named collected a donation Kimberly Mor, to help Heard. Moore claimed he made contact with Heard’s legal team and pledged that Amber would have direct access to any money raised.

The page’s description read, “I think Amber and social media protected the abuser. Judgment exceeds her net worth. It’s sad that he managed to get away with abuse. Judgment reinforces this abuse. If you can help her please.”

However, a GoFundMe spokesperson said they were able to quickly tag the profile – before raising a significant amount of money. It was determined that neither Amber nor anyone on her team created the page… and it was shut down.

Of course, it was Heard I ordered Deep $8.35 million…even though her team said they would appeal.