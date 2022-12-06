God of War Ragnarok “Photo Mode” update is now available

publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio released the latest update for God of War Ragnarokwhich adds a “photo mode”.

Here is an overview of the mode and some cross shooting tips PlayStation Blog:

Photo mode features Apply expressions to the following characters in a scene: Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brock, Cyndry, Angrboda, Thor, and Throd

Hide main or side characters in the scene

Adjust the camera controls with: field of view Focal Length Film imaging machine

Adjust shutter controls using: depth of field focus distance f stop

Adjust brightness and filters with: grain film exposure Filter intensity, with precise controls for vibrance and saturation

Apply vignettes, borders and slogans Tips for placing pictures set the Filter density, vibrancy, and saturation On the filter you want to get a wider range of colors. Be sure to Add a vignette when it is appropriate to Give the shot more depth. do not worry Roll the camera a little, especially when shooting combat. It can make your screenshots look more dynamic and less like the camera is always shooting from a fixed horizontal position. If you want to take vertical shots, you can Rotate the camera 90 degrees to give yourself the much needed headroom. to remember, Lighting is everything! Screenshots will really stand out if the subject of the shot is properly lit. Know the light source when entering photo mode to give your subject the proper view. take your time Looking for a shot you’re happy with. A lot of times you can go into photo mode and think about taking a certain shot only to find something else better during that moment. Explore with the camera, move around the scene, and see what jumps out at you.

God of War Ragnarok Available to Playstation 5 And the Playstation 4.