Goal and summary of Switzerland – Portugal (1-0) | 06/12/2022

Ranking group 2
full time
game over.
miss target
90 + 4′ After an exchange of passes on the left, Diogo Jota receives a pass on the left side of the area and hits a cross, but the ball is out of play.
extra time
90′ Four minutes to go.
miss target
89′ Nuno Mendes crossed from the left, Pepe reached the second post but misses.
Omelin saves again
88′ Bernardo Silva hits a front ball from the edge of the penalty area and Omlin blocks it in the middle of the goal.
Omelin is stunting
87′ Goncalo Guedes shoots from the penalty area and the defense stops. Pepe has his left foot and tries a shot with his left foot. Omelin saves the ball and Elvedi pulls it off completely.
Rui Patricio saves the ball
86′ Zuber hits a powerful cross from the edge of the penalty area. Rui Patricio saved well without giving the ball rebounds.
Portugal replace
81′ Ruben Neves outside and Ricardo Horta inside.
yellow card
79′ Umlin, Switzerland goalkeeper. delay the match.
Switzerland alternative
79′ Ricardo Rodriguez outside and Stergo inside.
Switzerland alternative
79 ‘Get out, Esbecher.
over the target
78′ João Cancelo receives a free pass on the right side and crosses from the edge of the box. It was close, but it crossed the goal.
Omlin again
77′ Gonzalo Guedes crosses from the right to Diogo Jota. The striker rises very well and heads the ball for another good save by Omlin.
Omelin again
74′ Bernardo Silva takes a corner kick from the left, the ball crosses the area and Diogo Jota tries to score three times. Omlin holds.
Portugal replace
73′ Bruno Fernandes outside and Matthews Nunes inside.
over the target
72′ Gabriel Sow plays on the left flank and opens with Stephen on the right flank of the box. The midfielder makes the cut and sends it over the goal.
Omlin makes a great save
71′ Nuno Mendes makes a great cross-section and Gonzalo Guedes appears free on the right side of the area behind the defense and shoots. Omelin blocks. In the bounce, Gonzalo Guedes rolls over to Bernardo Silva. Half crosses, but the pass is high and Diogo Jota can’t convert it.
are you kidding?
66′ Omlin kicked the ball in Bernardo Silva’s legs. The goalkeeper is recovering.
Switzerland alternative
65′ Embulo Out, Zuber In.
Omlin makes a great save
62′ On his first appearance in the match, Bernardo Silva fired a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area and O’Mlin blocked it.
Portugal replace
61′ Vitinha outside and Bernardo Silva inside.
Portugal replace
61′ Rafael Liao outside Diogo Jota inside.
miss target
60′ Seferovi was quickly knocked out on the left side of the middle lane, and on his own, entering the box, he shot wide.
Omelin is stunting
59′ Remo Freuler takes a free kick from the left side with a cross into the area and Omlin jumps to keep the ball.
yellow card
59′ Joao Cancelo, Portuguese right-back. Corrupt embolus.
Away
58′ Nuno Mendes takes a short corner kick from the left and passes to Bruno Fernandes. The ball is hit on the right side of the court but deflected to the back of the net.
Very strong
56′ Nuno Mendes made a long entry throw to Bruno Fernandes on the right side of the penalty area, but the pass was too long and the ball crossed the line without veering.
In the hands of the goalkeeper
50′ João Cancelo receives a pass from the right wing, and plays a one-two beautiful with a three-fingered cross into Omlin’s hand.
Swiss answer
49′ Switzerland replies with Freuler. Seferovi passes to the midfielder outside the penalty area, but he misses the goal.
omlin saves
48′ Nuno Mendes regains the ball in midfield after an empolo error. The striker enters the penalty area and shoots. Omlin tackles twice in two.
Whose?
47′ João Cancelo receives a pass from Bruno Fernandes on the right side and crosses, but no one distracts it and the ball goes out of the back line.
Restart
The second half is in progress.
Portugal replace
Ottavio is out, Guedes is in.
Switzerland alternative
Widmer Out, Stephen V.
Back
The athletes are back on the field.
half time
The end of the first half.
defensive cut
45 + 1′ Ricardo Rodriguez takes a free kick from the left and Danilo Pereira takes it inside the penalty area.
extra time
45′ Two minutes until the end of the first half.
Akanji removes danger again
39′ Nuno Mendes crosses low from the left and Akanji drives away.
Omelin is stunting
37′ Bruno Fernandez exchanges passes with Joao Cancelo on the right side of the field and attempts a pass over the top, but O’Mlin goes out of his line to save the ball.
Akanji removes the danger
36′ Nuno Mendes tables with Rafael Leão on the left side of the field on attack and crosses. Akanji is moving away from the area.
yellow card
33′ Widmer, Switzerland right-back. Bruno Fernandez made a mistake.
so sad
26′ Joao Cancelo involved in a throw-in from the right, went ahead in front of Ricardo Rodriguez, opened up a space and tried to cross, but missed it completely.
Switzerland alternative
21′ Shaqiri knocked out, Okafor came in.
Target not allowed
18′ Andre Silva was sent on a diagonal pass by Bruno Fernandes on the left wing and a cross. Rafael Liao hits the ball and shoots, but the referee claims that the attacker is offside.
Omlin makes a great save
16′ Bruno Fernandes takes a corner kick from the left, Ottavio takes a corner kick and Danilo Pereira takes a powerful shot. Omlin makes keeping providence.
no penalty
14′ The call has been reversed. Andre Silva makes a mistake by Elvedi at the beginning of the play.
VAR
13′ VAR reviews the javelin.
yellow card
12′ Danilo Pereira, defender Portugal. Discuss with the referee.
Punishment for Switzerland
11′ Elvedi recovers the ball in midfield and moves forward. Shaqiri receives passes and crosses. The ball hits the arm of Danilo Pereira and the referee rules a penalty kick.
omlin saves
10′ Rúben Neves raises Otávio in the area and Omlin is safe.
omlin saves
7′ Rafael Liao wins the dice with and destroys again on the left and passes a low cross. Omlin falls and rescues.
In the hands of the goalkeeper
6′ Rafael Liao is driven by Robin Neves again on the left and crosses over at the second post. Otávio swerves and catches Omlin.
lost possession of the ball
5′ Rafael Leão is set up by Rúben Neves on the left side and tries to get past his mark but puts the ball too far forward and it crosses the line.
Switzerland goal
1′ Shaqiri sent a whammy on the right wing and the winger passed the ball to Seferovic to head it into the right corner of Rui Patricio.
are you ready?
The game will start in a few minutes.
Heating
Athletes warm up on the field.
Portugal alternatives
Switzerland alternatives
Switzerland squad
Melody in Switzerland vs Portugal live score
Don’t miss any details of the match between Switzerland and Portugal, updates and live commentary right here on VAVEL.
How to watch the match between Switzerland and Portugal live on TV and the Internet?
What time is the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Portugal?
Portugal’s possible line-up
Possible squad for Switzerland
League “A” Group 2
European Nations League
The European Nations League It is a competition organized by UEFA with the aim of increasing the number of competitive matches between all teams affiliated with the highest body of European football. All 55 teams were divided into leagues and groups. Leagues A, B and C consist of four groups of four teams each. In League D, there are two groups, one of four teams and one of three. In League A, the champions of each group play a four-corner final, called Final Four, played in a country between the finalists. The semi-finals and the decision to determine the third and final place are played in one match. According to UEFA, the 2022-23 Nations League semi-finals will be played on June 14-15, 2023, while the third-place play-off and final will be played on June 18, 2023. The lower leagues will be replaced in the relegation/promotion system.
The match will be held at the Geneva stadium
The Switzerland vs Portugal The match will take place in Geneva Stadiumin Geneva, Switzerland, with the capacity to receive 30,000 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of live updates of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Portugal!
My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
