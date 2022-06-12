June 13, 2022

Goal and summary of Switzerland – Portugal (1-0) | 06/12/2022

4:45 PM 43 minutes ago

Live broadcast has ended

Thank you for your company in this game. Highlights available soon. I’ll see you later.

4:41 pm an hour ago

Ranking group 2

4:39 PM an hour ago

full time

game over.

4:39 PM an hour ago

miss target

90 + 4′ After an exchange of passes on the left, Diogo Jota receives a pass on the left side of the area and hits a cross, but the ball is out of play.

4:38 PM an hour ago

extra time

90′ Four minutes to go.

4:38 PM an hour ago

miss target

89′ Nuno Mendes crossed from the left, Pepe reached the second post but misses.

4:38 PM an hour ago

Omelin saves again

88′ Bernardo Silva hits a front ball from the edge of the penalty area and Omlin blocks it in the middle of the goal.

4:37 PM an hour ago

Omelin is stunting

87′ Goncalo Guedes shoots from the penalty area and the defense stops. Pepe has his left foot and tries a shot with his left foot. Omelin saves the ball and Elvedi pulls it off completely.

4:37 PM an hour ago

Rui Patricio saves the ball

86′ Zuber hits a powerful cross from the edge of the penalty area. Rui Patricio saved well without giving the ball rebounds.

4:31 PM an hour ago

Portugal replace

81′ Ruben Neves outside and Ricardo Horta inside.

4:31 PM an hour ago

yellow card

79′ Umlin, Switzerland goalkeeper. delay the match.

4:30 pm an hour ago

Switzerland alternative

79′ Ricardo Rodriguez outside and Stergo inside.

4:29 PM an hour ago

Switzerland alternative

79 ‘Get out, Esbecher.

4:29 PM an hour ago

over the target

78′ João Cancelo receives a free pass on the right side and crosses from the edge of the box. It was close, but it crossed the goal.

4:28 PM an hour ago

Omlin again

77′ Gonzalo Guedes crosses from the right to Diogo Jota. The striker rises very well and heads the ball for another good save by Omlin.

4:27 PM an hour ago

Omelin again

74′ Bernardo Silva takes a corner kick from the left, the ball crosses the area and Diogo Jota tries to score three times. Omlin holds.

4:27 PM an hour ago

Portugal replace

73′ Bruno Fernandes outside and Matthews Nunes inside.

4:27 PM an hour ago

over the target

72′ Gabriel Sow plays on the left flank and opens with Stephen on the right flank of the box. The midfielder makes the cut and sends it over the goal.

4:15 PM an hour ago

are you kidding?

66′ Omlin kicked the ball in Bernardo Silva’s legs. The goalkeeper is recovering.

4:14 PM an hour ago

Switzerland alternative

65′ Embulo Out, Zuber In.

4:13 PM an hour ago

Omlin makes a great save

62′ On his first appearance in the match, Bernardo Silva fired a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area and O’Mlin blocked it.

4:13 PM an hour ago

Portugal replace

61′ Vitinha outside and Bernardo Silva inside.

4:12 PM an hour ago

Portugal replace

61′ Rafael Liao outside Diogo Jota inside.

4:12 PM an hour ago

miss target

60′ Seferovi was quickly knocked out on the left side of the middle lane, and on his own, entering the box, he shot wide.

4:12 PM an hour ago

Omelin is stunting

59′ Remo Freuler takes a free kick from the left side with a cross into the area and Omlin jumps to keep the ball.

4:10 pm an hour ago

yellow card

59′ Joao Cancelo, Portuguese right-back. Corrupt embolus.

4:10 pm an hour ago

Away

58′ Nuno Mendes takes a short corner kick from the left and passes to Bruno Fernandes. The ball is hit on the right side of the court but deflected to the back of the net.

4:09 PM an hour ago

Very strong

56′ Nuno Mendes made a long entry throw to Bruno Fernandes on the right side of the penalty area, but the pass was too long and the ball crossed the line without veering.

Since 3:56 PM 2 hours ago

In the hands of the goalkeeper

50′ João Cancelo receives a pass from the right wing, and plays a one-two beautiful with a three-fingered cross into Omlin’s hand.

Since 3:56 PM 2 hours ago

Swiss answer

49′ Switzerland replies with Freuler. Seferovi passes to the midfielder outside the penalty area, but he misses the goal.

Since 3:56 PM 2 hours ago

omlin saves

48′ Nuno Mendes regains the ball in midfield after an empolo error. The striker enters the penalty area and shoots. Omlin tackles twice in two.

Since 3:52 PM 2 hours ago

Whose?

47′ João Cancelo receives a pass from Bruno Fernandes on the right side and crosses, but no one distracts it and the ball goes out of the back line.

3:50 PM 2 hours ago

Restart

The second half is in progress.

3:50 PM 2 hours ago

Portugal replace

Ottavio is out, Guedes is in.

3:49 PM 2 hours ago

Back

The athletes are back on the field.

3:33 PM 2 hours ago

half time

The end of the first half.

3:33 PM 2 hours ago

defensive cut

45 + 1′ Ricardo Rodriguez takes a free kick from the left and Danilo Pereira takes it inside the penalty area.

3:31 PM 2 hours ago

extra time

45′ Two minutes until the end of the first half.

Since 3:27 PM 2 hours ago

Akanji removes danger again

39′ Nuno Mendes crosses low from the left and Akanji drives away.

3:26 PM 2 hours ago

Omelin is stunting

37′ Bruno Fernandez exchanges passes with Joao Cancelo on the right side of the field and attempts a pass over the top, but O’Mlin goes out of his line to save the ball.

3:26 PM 2 hours ago

Akanji removes the danger

36′ Nuno Mendes tables with Rafael Leão on the left side of the field on attack and crosses. Akanji is moving away from the area.

Since 3:20 PM 2 hours ago

yellow card

33′ Widmer, Switzerland right-back. Bruno Fernandez made a mistake.

3:14 PM 2 hours ago

so sad

26′ Joao Cancelo involved in a throw-in from the right, went ahead in front of Ricardo Rodriguez, opened up a space and tried to cross, but missed it completely.

3:07 PM 2 hours ago

Switzerland alternative

21′ Shaqiri knocked out, Okafor came in.

3:07 PM 2 hours ago

Target not allowed

18′ Andre Silva was sent on a diagonal pass by Bruno Fernandes on the left wing and a cross. Rafael Liao hits the ball and shoots, but the referee claims that the attacker is offside.

3:07 PM 2 hours ago

Omlin makes a great save

16′ Bruno Fernandes takes a corner kick from the left, Ottavio takes a corner kick and Danilo Pereira takes a powerful shot. Omlin makes keeping providence.

3:06 pm 2 hours ago

no penalty

14′ The call has been reversed. Andre Silva makes a mistake by Elvedi at the beginning of the play.

3:06 pm 2 hours ago

VAR

13′ VAR reviews the javelin.

3:05 PM 2 hours ago

yellow card

12′ Danilo Pereira, defender Portugal. Discuss with the referee.

3:01 PM 2 hours ago

Punishment for Switzerland

11′ Elvedi recovers the ball in midfield and moves forward. Shaqiri receives passes and crosses. The ball hits the arm of Danilo Pereira and the referee rules a penalty kick.

3:01 PM 2 hours ago

omlin saves

10′ Rúben Neves raises Otávio in the area and Omlin is safe.

3 hours ago

omlin saves

7′ Rafael Liao wins the dice with and destroys again on the left and passes a low cross. Omlin falls and rescues.

3 hours ago

lost possession of the ball

5′ Rafael Leão is set up by Rúben Neves on the left side and tries to get past his mark but puts the ball too far forward and it crosses the line.

2:49 PM 3 hours ago

Switzerland goal

1′ Shaqiri sent a whammy on the right wing and the winger passed the ball to Seferovic to head it into the right corner of Rui Patricio.

2:45 pm 3 hours ago

are you ready?

The game will start in a few minutes.

2:40 PM 3 hours ago

Heating

Athletes warm up on the field.

3 hours ago

Portugal alternatives

3 hours ago

Switzerland alternatives

2:15 pm 3 hours ago

Switzerland squad

3 hours ago

Melody in Switzerland vs Portugal live score

Don’t miss any details of the match between Switzerland and Portugal, updates and live commentary right here on VAVEL.

3 hours ago

How to watch the match between Switzerland and Portugal live on TV and the Internet?

1:50 PM 4 hours ago

What time is the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Portugal?

4 hours ago

Portugal’s possible line-up

1:40 PM 4 hours ago

Possible squad for Switzerland

4 hours ago

League “A” Group 2

Since 1:30 PM 4 hours ago

European Nations League

The European Nations League It is a competition organized by UEFA with the aim of increasing the number of competitive matches between all teams affiliated with the highest body of European football. All 55 teams were divided into leagues and groups. Leagues A, B and C consist of four groups of four teams each. In League D, there are two groups, one of four teams and one of three. In League A, the champions of each group play a four-corner final, called Final Four, played in a country between the finalists. The semi-finals and the decision to determine the third and final place are played in one match. According to UEFA, the 2022-23 Nations League semi-finals will be played on June 14-15, 2023, while the third-place play-off and final will be played on June 18, 2023. The lower leagues will be replaced in the relegation/promotion system.

4 hours ago

The match will be held at the Geneva stadium

The Switzerland vs Portugal The match will take place in Geneva Stadiumin Geneva, Switzerland, with the capacity to receive 30,000 fans.

4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of live updates of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs Portugal!

My name is Tainan Melo and I will be your host for this game. We’ll provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

