Gmail’s big redesign begins rolling out personal accounts

At the end of last month, Google officially detailed “New integrated displayFor Gmail on the web. This redesign is now rolling out to first Gmail users, including those with personal Google accounts.

Google only listed the availability of workspace layers during the initial announcement. Friday, the company announce that has been raised I started For both “users with personal Google accounts” and paid domains for the express version. She added that the scheduled release ranges will start receiving the new look on February 28.

This redesign isn’t yet widely available to early adopters as of Monday morning, but Google has to explain How do you enable when it is put into your account:

At the top right, click Settings. Under “Quick Settings,” tap Try the new Gmail view. In the new window, click Reload.

Make sure Google Chat is enabled in Gmail, while you may also be prompted in the lower right corner of the screen to try it out.

Meanwhile, Google has shared more details on how the Gmail web redesign works. The app’s main menu appears on the far left of the screen and lets you switch between Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. It’s worth noting how you can hover over the app icon to get a floating preview related to each service (except Meet) for the folder/label or contact list if the foldable panel (controlled by the hamburger button in the upper left corner) is hidden.

Likewise, the new notification bubble in the lower left corner lets you preview, reply to, or open a message (full screen or popup). These bubbles must be enabled:

At the top right of the Gmail window, next to the status indicator, click More options > Chat notification settings. In the window that appears, check the boxes next to “Allow chat notifications” and “Open chat bubbles for new messages”. At the bottom of the window, click Done.

