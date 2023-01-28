‘GMA3’ anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes leave ABC after reported romance



New York

CNN

–



Network President Kim Goodwin announced to staff in a memo Friday evening that TJ Holmes and Amy Robach, co-anchors of ABC’s flagship morning show “Good Morning America,” are leaving ABC News.

Goodwin wrote in the memo, which was obtained by CNN. “I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time.”

Goodwin said the decision on who will co-anchor “GMA3” and “20/20” on ABC — which Robach co-anchored — will come later.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes, about various options, we all agreed it was best for everyone to move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement Friday evening. “We appreciate their talent and commitment over the years and thank their contributions.”

The person familiar with the matter said the network was negotiating with “GMA3” anchors this week about a way out, and talks have progressed to their final stages. A final agreement may be reached as early as Friday afternoon.

“There is a lot of frustration on all sides because it could have been handled better,” said the person.

This full out comes after Holmes and Robach went off the air last month after a Daily Mail report emerged that the pair had apparently become romantically involved.

In a memo sent to network employees at the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced that reporters would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review.

Goodwin described it as an “in and out distraction” and told employees not to “gossip” about the issue while on the job.

While the duo stayed off the air at “GMA3,” a crew of hosts rotated Robach and Holmes on the show.