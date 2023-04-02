Glimpses of the Ambani event, from the lenses of your favorite Bollywood stars

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (politeness: Charisma treatment)

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood and Hollywood. Celebrities at the event included Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai and more. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra also performed at the launch event for the Special Center for Performing Arts. While the event was exclusive, some of our favorite stars were able to give us glimpses of the event and needless to say, it was just as amazing as one would expect.

For example, Maheep Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from the event and wrote, “Incredible evening @nmacc.india. Starred at @arpitamehtaofficial @arpita__mehta and @tyaanijewellery. My friend @kohlnrouge’s makeup #NightToRemember. In the photos, she is also seen with her The Wonderful Lives of Bollywood Wives Co-stars Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Sajida. We also got a glimpse of the amazing meal that was served to the guests at the event – a sumptuous Indian thali.

See post here:

Karisma Kapoor also shared photos with Zendaya and Tom Holland from the event. She wrote: “All heart to Nita ji, Mukesh ji, Isha and the Ambani family. @nnmac.india is an alchemy of art and culture drawn from centuries of tradition. Proudly bringing Indian culture and heritage to a global platform. The last couple of days have been nothing but immersing myself in culture, fashion, beauty and much more.” Really a huge release for Mumbai.”

Sonam Kapoor also gave a glimpse of the fashion exhibition put on by the center and wrote, “This amazing space conceived and designed by Ms. Nita Ambani with @patrickkinmonth & @rooshadshroff is probably one of the most beautiful fashion exhibitions I’ve seen. Wonderfully curated by @hamishbowles at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. It’s a matter of pride to have You see the richness and vibrancy of Indian art and crafts displayed in all their glory on such a wonderful platform. Moreover, this space will serve as an inspiration to generations of aspiring Indian artists and designers. I could not have imagined a better tribute to India in fashion!”

Content creator Kusha Kapila actress also shared many pictures. In these pictures, she is seen with Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. In the caption, she said: “@nmacc.india photo dump. Last night was one for the books. You were swept away by the size of this cultural center alone, that is, if you can handle people, you’re walking past. I want to quickly talk about the exhibition that was And it should be at the center of the ‘Indian Meets Party.’ Design, fashion and art students will devour it. When I was studying at NIFT, if my classmates and I experienced something like this, I know for sure we would spend a lot of our time here. Think of archival pieces from Indian and international designers from Collections often referred to in design school.I enjoyed the show immensely which is probably why I passed up the chance to get a selfie with Zendaya and Tom, which let’s be honest I never got it but hey, I saw SRK’s performance so I really won’t last night “.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in Mumbai aims to preserve and promote the rich Indian art, culture and heritage through diverse art forms.