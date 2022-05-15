May 15, 2022

Glenn Schofield teases news of the Callisto Protocol along with a close-up of a creature

In celebration of Friday the 13th, founder and CEO of Striking Distance Glen Schofield not only teased that news of The Callisto Protocol is on the way next week, but also shared a terrifying close-up of one of the game’s creatures.

Schofield, who was also the creator of Dead Space, shared the news on Twitter for the game, which is set in the PUBG universe and slated for release on PC and consoles in 2022.

“If you don’t already follow Tweet embed “Now might be the time to start,” Scofield wrote. Look for some news next week. Until then, here’s a close-up of one of the creatures from our global team of characters. They don’t believe. Happy Friday on the 13th! get ready!”

The picture is so close it’s hard to fathom exactly what it is, but it looks straight out of a nightmare and lends weight to Scofield’s earlier comments about his desire for Callisto Protocol to be “the scariest game on next-gen platforms.”

Announced at the 2020 Game Awards, Callisto Protocol is a single-player and third-person survival horror adventure that appears to take place in the year 2320 on Callisto’s moon Jupiter.

In the game, players will need to “survive unspeakable horrors while escaping from the Black Iron [Prison] Uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious United Jupiter.”

In February 2021, Striking Distance revealed its collaboration with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and his company Skybound Entertainment to extend the Callisto IP protocol.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Tweet embed and on Twitch.

