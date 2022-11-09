Giorgi Rasko: We take such a burden that the burdens of the Ukrainian-Russian war pale in comparison.

Next year, a kilo of bread could cost HUF 1,500 – not reassuring news for clients of agricultural economist and former member of parliament Giorgi Rasko, who we asked about domestic food inflation and the future. A look at the agriculture sector in the latest Dell ad. According to the expert, the weak forint and the introduction of the price ceiling have caused price increases, which the big discounters can cover, but the smaller stores are struggling. It says a lot about the government’s fight against hypermarkets that the market share of discount stores is higher than it was a decade ago – RUSCO makes little sense to extend the price ceiling, which can’t control prices, and has absolutely no chance of them returning to pre-crisis levels. (The program was taped on Monday, November 7, before the government announced the extension of the price ceiling on eggs and potatoes.) There was also talk of this year’s crop being ruined by drought, which is all too likely. This year’s fall, the fields did not receive enough rain, and next year’s crop results from wheat and corn will be even worse. Meanwhile, farmers’ costs are rising sharply, in addition to energy and fertilizer, today incredibly expensive loans affect the competitiveness of Hungarian producers: while at home you can get a working capital loan at an interest rate of 16. 18 percent, the bank in Slovakia is asking for 2 percent – Rasko compares his company George financing opportunities.