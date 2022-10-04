Gigi Hadid slams ‘bully’ Kanye West for violating Vogue editor

We Invited eat a toast Gigi Hadid.

Model Kanye West labeled a “bully” via Instagram on Tuesday after the rapper mocked Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson’s style choices for not agreeing with his widespread conviction. “Egg matters” t-shirts.

“You wish you had a percentage of her wits. You have no idea lol…if there really was a point for either of yours, you might be the only one who could save you,” Hadid, 27, comment under Post West, 45, joint.

Gigi Hadid pulled Kanye West via Instagram on Tuesday after dragging the Vogue Editor’s fashion sense. GC . pictures

“As if the ‘honour’ of inviting you to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

The rapper previously posted a photo of Kareva Johnson on his Instagram account where she is seen wearing brown lace-up shoes, a knitted striped skirt, a casual yellow T-shirt and a corduroy coat. The fashion journalist completed her look with a blue Balenciaga bag, sunny blue and a chunky necklace.

West, “This is not a fashion person.” comment the picture on Instagram, adding, “You’re talking Ye Ima talking about you Ask Trevor Noah,” referring to the Beef with a late night host.

Gabriella Kareva Johnson criticized West after his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt appeared at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris. AFP via Getty Images

in other function“I know Anna sorts these shoes,” West wrote of the editor’s board, referring to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

His criticism comes after Kareva-Johnson took to social media to criticize the “White Lives Matter” T-shirts that debuted at the Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday.

The model has described West as a “bully” and a “joke” as she defends Karva Johnson. kanyewest / Instagram

“I’m pissed off… gathering my thoughts…,” she wrote via Instagram Story along with a video from the Yeezy fashion show, calling West’s design “an untenable behaviour.”

“I think I understood what he was trying to do – he thought it was Duchamp. She wrote in another IG story.” “It didn’t land and it was an intense, violent and dangerous attack.”



West went after Gabriella Kareva Johnson’s fashion choices on Instagram. kanyewest / Instagram

West went after Gabriella Kareva Johnson’s fashion choices on Instagram. kanyewest / Instagram next one

She also shared screenshots of a conversation she had with a friend about the shirt, calling West’s designs irresponsible despite understanding his intentions.

She explained, “He was trying to explain a dystopian world in the future when whitewashing will become extinct or at least be in sufficient danger to claim defense.”

The editor explained that she finds West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts very dangerous. @garbriellakarefajohnson / Instagra

As she told her friend, “I understand his idea that [Make America Great Again] The hat was ready and its value was intrinsic to the context – the artist’s signature. When Trump wears it he’s a racist, and when [worn] By Kanye It’s all about editing. He neglected to realize the importance of the thing when he tried to extend this kind of subversion to the BLM logo. “One of which is the first thing is the soul,” she wrote.

Kareva-Johnson said she was “angry” at West’s White Lives Matter T-shirts. @garbriellakarefajohnson / Instagra

Kareva Johnson then shared a statement defending herself for sharing her thought process on the matter.

“There is no excuse, there is no art here. I’m sorry I failed to make it clear — I thought I did.” I wrote that if I asked Kanye, he would say there is art and revolution and all things in that shirt. There is no. “

“As we all work through the trauma of this moment, especially those of us who suffered in that room, let’s have some grace for each other,” she concluded.

It was the west before He defended his “White Lives Matter” shirt.writing on Instagram, “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome.”