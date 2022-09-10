Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Dedicated Graphics Cards Listed By Vietnamese Retailer

With its rapid launch approaching, custom models of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 رسومات Graphics Card From Gigabyte Listed by a Vietnamese retailer.

Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Gigabyte Model Included: Windforce 3X, Gaming OC, AORUS Flavors In The Works

Modernization: Australian retailers are also starting to list the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 kit with their starting prices which should not be considered the final MSRP or final price. Australian retailers, PCAOSAnd the Computersbreath Cards are listed with prices up to AUD4,550 which converts to over $3000 USD.

Here is the retailer’s price list:

Gigabyte RTX 4090 GAMING OC 24 GB: AUD 4,270 ($2,910)

AUD 4,270 ($2,910) Gigabyte RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER 24 GB: AUD $3,660 ($2,499)

vietnamese retail outlet, Kccshop (via I_Leak_VN)He listed three Gigabyte graphics cards that are custom designs for NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Models include two Gigabyte offerings, standard (Windforce & Gaming) and an AORUS (Master) variant as shown below.

N4090WF3-24GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce 3X)

(Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Windforce 3X) N4090Gaming OC-24GD (Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC)

(Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC) N4090AORUS M-24GD (AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 Master)

The retailer appears to be taking pre-orders for these cards early because they have only received notice from the manufacturers of these models, but we advise readers to avoid the initial listings and wait until the cards are actually available on the shelves before any. shopping.

Gigabyte’s GeForce RTX 4090 custom models are listed by Vietnamese retailer Kccshop. (Image credits: I_Leak_VN)

All three graphics cards will feature a factory overclocked PCB design with a custom PCB layout rocking 24 GB of GDDR6X memory which is the standard for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Just a few hours ago, we The first benchmarks for NVIDIA’s reference GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card showing a 2x performance increase over the RTX 3090 leaked in 3DMark. Specifications for upcoming models are detailed below.

“Expected” NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs from the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will be equipped with 96MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. Clock speeds haven’t been confirmed yet, but given that the TSMC 4N process is in use, we’d expect clocks in the 2.0-3.0GHz range.

As for the memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to feature 24GB GDDR6X which will be clocked at 21Gbps via the 384-bit bus interface. This will save up to 1 TB/sec of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the current RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means the TGP could end up being lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector that delivers up to 600 watts of power. Chances are we might get custom 500W+ builds as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be among the first graphics cards along with the RTX 4090 to be released for gamers. So far, the RTX 4090 is expected to be released on October 22, but its reveal is Expected at NVIDIA’s GTC keynote later this month.

news sources: Momomo And the HXL