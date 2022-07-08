Gibson’s crown is waived by Knicks and plans to sign with the wizards

4:35 pm: Gibson plans to sign with processors Once he clears the compromises, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). It will provide Washington with some extra depth on the front court after the free agent leaves for Thomas Bryant.

3:59 pm: The nicks You have officially abdicated the big man Gibson’s crownThe team announced today in press release. He will clear the waivers on Sunday, assuming it hasn’t been claimed.

Gibson, 37, appeared in 52 games for the Knicks last season, averaging 4.4 PPG and 4.4 RPG in 18.2 minutes per competition. It was a long time ago Tom Thibodeau A favourite, having also played for the Knicks’ head coach in Chicago and Minnesota.

Gibson signed a two-year contract with the Knicks during the 2021 season, but his sophomore salary of $5,155,500 for 2022/23 was not guaranteed. By cutting it off, New York will avoid getting stuck for any of that money.

In addition to ceding Gibson, New York relinquished Ryan ArsidikonoFree agent rights, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Both movements are strong signals that the Knicks intend to go under cover in order to complete the reported signatures Galen BronsonAnd the Isaiah HartensteinAnd the Jericho Simsinstead of staying over the limit by acquiring Brunson via signing and trading.

If Knicks was able to turn Alec Burks/Nerlence Noel trade With Detroit in a three-team deal that included Dallas and Bronson, they could theoretically have used their mid-level exception to sign Hartenstein and Sims, keeping the $9 million trade exception and the $4.1 million semi-annual exception. However, clearing space for engagements is the simplest course, and it will leave them with the $5.4 million room exception.

For Gibson, there is a chance to re-sign with the Knicks once he clears the concessions, although some other teams have expressed interest in him, notes Ian Begley of SNY.tv (Twitter link).