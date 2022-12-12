Giants – Eagles Kodos & Wet Willis: A lopsided defeat for the Giants

Sunday New York Giants–Philadelphia Eagles The game, a 48-22 Eagles win, is a victory you and the Giants would like to forget, sadly, the Giants players and coaches have to watch the movie today. You, loyal Big Blue View readers, must do sinful penance and suffer the traditional “Kudos & Wet Willies” review.

Let’s go to her.

Kudos to…

Aziz Ogullari – The second-year linebacker has been a force in both games since returning from injury. On Sunday, Ojulari had two sacks, two quarterback hits, and two tackles for loss.

Ryder Anderson – An undrafted free rookie defensive lineman who was promoted from the game’s practice squad got his first NFL sack. He also had a tackle for loss and quarterback hit on 37 snaps.

Isaiah Hodgins – The bye-week waiver claim was unobtrusively good for the Giants. Agains the Eagles had four receptions for 38 yards. Hodgins had a touchdown catch and a two-point conversion reception.

Richie James – You mentioned Sunday night that almost all of James’ production (six out of seven and all of his caught yardage) came in the second half when the game was out of reach. However, seven catches on nine targets is seven catches on nine targets. It’s a good day. James had 61 yards receiving and 19 yards. He regained the lead among Giants receiving receptions with 38 receptions this season, three more than Darius Slayton.

The 38 receptions is a career high for James.

Wet Willis To …

Fabien Moreau – This was a second consecutive tough match for Moreau. He committed two penalties that put the Eagles down first, one for a third that ended in converting what should have been an Eagles field goal attempt into a final touchdown. Morrow played well in his first few weeks with the Giants. Adoree’ Jackson’s absence from the lineup may have been part of the reason, but in recent weeks his play has dwindled considerably.

special teams – Apologies to Elerson Smith, who blocked a kick, but apart from that the Giants’ special teams were terrible on Sunday.

Punter Jimmy Gillan punted and was penalized for an illegal kick, hitting the punt while it was on the ground. That put the ball at the Giants’ 33-yard line, and the Eagles scored on their first game after that. Other than that, Gillan was having a nice day, with three of his six balls brought down inside the 20-yard line, but there always seemed to be something to complain about with the wildly inconsistent Gillan.

The Giants allowed kickoff returns of 66 and 35 yards to Giant killer Boston Scott. They also allowed a 16-yard punt return.

While it mattered, the Eagles constantly challenged Gary Brightwell to return to kickoffs. He could not, with three returns for 58 yards and a long return of 20 yards.

I always thought Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey was good at his job, but he had no answers because the Giants’ special teams struggled one way or another for most of the season.

offensive line – The Giants surrendered seven sacks, though three of them came in the last six minutes and several key players walked out of the game. However, center fielder Daniel Jones sacked four times and struck out nine more times before Tyrod Taylor took over. Jones was sacked twice in the Giants’ first five plays, and that set the tone for the day when the Giants’ offensive line was just overextended.

Right rookie tackle Evan Neal had a particularly rough day. In its initial review, Pro Football Focus accused Neil of allowing one sack and seven pressures. Even Andrew Thomas gave up his sack, only the second he has allowed this season.

defense as a whole Giants gave up 48 points, the most they’ve allowed since they surrendered 51 Los Angeles Rams On November 5, 2017, in a 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants gave up 14 plays 80 yards and 12 plays 86 yards on Philadelphia’s first and second possessions. They gave up one game, 33 yards. The Giants also gave up touchdown plays of 41 and 40 yards.

The Eagles ran for 253 yards on 31 carries, which is 8.2 yards per carry. Miles Sanders had 144 yards on 17 rushes. Jalen Hurts had 77 yards on just seven carries.

Hurts and the Eagles did whatever they wanted through the air, too. Hurts completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The Giants managed four sacks, but that may have been the only bright spot.

Julian Love went on to intercept a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, only to see him pick the ball out of the air and score an easy touchdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux managed to play 55 shots and not get on the stat sheet.

The Eagles have a complete, versatile offense. The Giants defense never really had a chance.