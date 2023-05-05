Get ready to see more of the Northern Lights

Central Pennsylvania. Southern England. Arizona.

The northern lights are most often seen in Earth’s northernmost regions, but in recent months, they’ve been visible to populations farther south. Scientists say this is not a coincidence, but part of a trend that will allow a wider swath of the world to get a rare glimpse of this phenomenon in the next few years.

The lights will be visible farther south due to a shift in the sun’s magnetic fields, which flip on an 11-year cycle. This phenomenon will peak in 2025, during the phase known as solar maximum.

Shannon Schmoll, director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University, said the expanded visibility of the lights, caused by activity in the sun’s magnetic field, has already begun.