Germany cover their mouths in a team photo to protest FIFA’s ban on the ‘OneLove’ badge

The Germany The team covered their mouths in their team photo before opening world Cup match vs Japan protest against FIFABan the “OneLove” badge.

The German Federation (DFB) confirmed that the team came up with the idea.

Nancy Wesser, Germany’s interior minister, also wore a “OneLove” armband at the podium, where she sat next to DFB president Bernd Neuendorf.

on Monday, EnglandGermany, the Netherlands and other European countries have backed away from wearing the armband, which was meant to promote diversity and inclusion.

The day before the start of the tournament, FIFA launched its own badge initiative. The captains were required to wear a different armband on each match day, promoting social messages such as “Football unites the world” and “Share the meal” in a UN-supported campaign.

Countries faced penalties, including those of a sporting nature, for wearing the original “One Love” armband. This would have included – according to FIFA’s rulebook – giving players an automatic yellow card.

Before the match, Germany coach Hansi Flick answered a question about the substitute’s protests with a smile, and the words “We’ll see.”

The assistant referee also checked the goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer He was wearing the correct armband before kick-off.

A statement from the German Football Association said: “With our captain’s armband, we wanted to set an example for the values ​​we live by in the national team: diversity and mutual respect. Be loud with other countries. It’s not about a political message: human rights are non-negotiable.”

“It should go without saying. Unfortunately that still is not the case. That is why this message is so important to us. Preventing us from being bandaged is like preventing our mouths. Our position stands.”



Home Secretary Nancy Weser wears the ‘OneLove’ badge alongside German Confederation President Bernd Neuendorf (Photo: Getty Images)

Tuesday, the athlete I mentioned that the DFB was looking at Go to the section dedicated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) To demand an injunction against any sporting sanctions by FIFA if German players wear the armband, explore their legal position on the matter.

“FIFA has banned us from using a symbol of diversity and human rights,” German Football Association media director Steffen Simon said on Tuesday.

They combined this with massive threats of sporting sanctions without specifying it.

“The German Football Association is checking whether this action by FIFA is legal.”

earlier on wednesday, Denmark has revealed that it is ready to discuss a comprehensive withdrawal From FIFA along with others UEFA States amid ongoing dispute over armbands.

(Photo: Mark Atkins/Getty Images)