Amidst the energy supply crisis and related livelihood difficulties, it is not surprising that provinces continue to insist on priority transport and government support.

The latest proposal was put forward by the head of the government in the capital Berlin, which is considered an independent state.

The State Premier of the Social Democratic Party is Francesca Kiffi Information He came up with the bold proposal that the nine-euro pass should be in effect in Berlin – but only there.

At the same time, the question of how to proceed strongly divides the parties of the German government coalition.

Chancellor Olaf Scholes said the introduction of the discount pass was one of the best ideas and one of his government’s most successful decisions, and he hinted that they would strive for some form of discount in the future.

On the other hand, the Green Party has already come up with a specific plan. The party most committed to environmental protection proposed the introduction of a 29 euro regional monthly pass and a 49 euro national discount pass.

From this point of view, the coalition break is the smallest coalition partner, the Free Democratic FDP. Christian Lindner, the party’s representative, refused to pursue the waiver, saying there was no budget for it.

The Free Democratic government commissioner responsible for rail transport recently showed some willingness to introduce a €69 monthly pass covering the entire country.

The Association of German Consumer Organizations (VZBV) urged the introduction of a discount and simplified model covering the entire country.

The head of the association compared the nine-euro pass to a “revolution”. According to his words, people cannot allow another blow to fall amid severe price hikes due to energy price hikes at the beginning of autumn.

He said that in this dire situation, the transport companies cannot increase the burden on the people, but it definitely needs political support.

Parallel to all this, a debate erupted among the coalition parties regarding the concept of the scheme aimed at reducing the burden caused by the energy crisis.

According to the Green Party’s economy minister and deputy chancellor, Robert Habeck, with the new support scheme, young people, who are now in thirds, those on low incomes and pensioners should be helped above all.

According to Habeck, democratic consensus is needed to facilitate social equality.

At the same time, Finance Minister Christian Lindner ruled out increased support for pensioners, primarily referring to the pension analysis carried out this year and previous support given to them.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a new support package in the coming weeks, but did not provide details.

