According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholes, the sanctions against Russia are working and he considers it unlikely that Germany will back down from the measures.

Scholes According to Western taboos are effective and valid. “They are an important part of putting pressure on Russia. Moscow is paying a heavy price with sanctions. The longer this situation lasts, the more damage it will cause to Russia. It is unthinkable for Germany to back down from actions,” the German chancellor said.

However, Schalz acknowledged that sanctions are also having a negative impact on the German economy. The German Chancellor’s speech shows that Western leaders are still unable to realistically assess the current situation. The sanctions had a much smaller negative impact on Russia than on the EU’s economy. Inflation and energy prices have run wild in the bloc, many governments have already failed as a result, and whether there will be enough gas through the winter is an even more serious question. We’ve written a lot recently about the failure of sanctions Here And Here They can read about it. And our minute-by-minute broadcast It is achieved here.