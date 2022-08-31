August 31, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

German chancellor’s shock announcement

Arzu 47 mins ago 1 min read

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholes, the sanctions against Russia are working and he considers it unlikely that Germany will back down from the measures.

Scholes According to Western taboos are effective and valid. “They are an important part of putting pressure on Russia. Moscow is paying a heavy price with sanctions. The longer this situation lasts, the more damage it will cause to Russia. It is unthinkable for Germany to back down from actions,” the German chancellor said.

German Chancellor Olaf ScholzSource: AFP/dpa/SvenSimon/Frank Hoermann

However, Schalz acknowledged that sanctions are also having a negative impact on the German economy. The German Chancellor’s speech shows that Western leaders are still unable to realistically assess the current situation. The sanctions had a much smaller negative impact on Russia than on the EU’s economy. Inflation and energy prices have run wild in the bloc, many governments have already failed as a result, and whether there will be enough gas through the winter is an even more serious question. We’ve written a lot recently about the failure of sanctions Here And Here They can read about it. And our minute-by-minute broadcast It is achieved here.

See also  Even if you drive to Newcastle, you still have to wait for your first win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Index – Abroad – Mikhail Gorbachev dies

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Foreign – Time Bomb Tick: An oil tanker can explode at any moment

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Chaos Unleashed – Armored Vehicles Roll Through Iraq’s Streets

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

German chancellor’s shock announcement

47 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Exclusive: US regulators audit Alibaba, JD.com, and other Chinese companies

55 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey talk about bi-racial identity on ‘Originals’ podcast

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

‘Immortal jellyfish’: a new study from Spain could reveal the secret of how this species reverses aging

1 hour ago Izer