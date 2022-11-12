Gergely Gulyás: Ukrainian action against Hungarian minority still unacceptable – news of the day

Building the unity of the nation The minister who heads the Prime Minister’s Office said at a Hungarian press conference in the Carpathian Basin that it was the most important achievement of the government in the last 12 years. At the event in Visegrád, Gergely Gulyás addressed the extraordinary situation of the Transcarpathian Hungarians in a war situation. Referring to the removal of the Durul statue in Münkac, he noted: The Ukrainian government, despite undertaking the largest humanitarian operation in Hungary’s history, did not fully appreciate it. The minister still said that the move against the Hungarian minority was unacceptable.

LMP insists on wage hike in social sector. In his online conference held on Social Work Day, the opposition party’s sub-divisional leader stressed that the 80,000 people involved need an immediate and one-time pay hike of at least 20 percent. According to Máté Kanász-Nagy, the government should also extend the HUF 500,000 one-time reward promised to health workers during the pandemic to social workers. According to Máté Kanász-Nagy, the government should withdraw the draft social law.

The vice president of MSZP spoke in an online press conference on Social Work Day saying that the social law that is about to be voted on in the parliament is disgraceful. Lajos Korózs drew attention to the fact that the Hungarian society is suffering from economic crisis and at the same time inflation, according to him, the inflation rate is also one of the highest here. He explained: incomes are also growing rapidly in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, but even Romania has overtaken Hungary in this area.

The Párbeszéd demands that the government provide immediate assistance to local governments instead of avoiding responsibility, the deputy mayor of Dunaújváros, member of the Párbeszéd responsible for local governments, said in his online press conference. According to Zsolt Szabó, because of Fidesz’s policy, local governments will go bankrupt, settlements will fall into darkness, and they won’t even have money for heating.

Based on primary data, Lancet passed the test, the crossing capacity under renovation was tested by a total of 24 trucks of 20 tonnes each. A full evaluation of the results is still ongoing. The bridge track will be returned to the public in mid-December, but experts will continue to work on the sidewalks and underpasses next year. Modernization of the Chain Bridge, which began in spring 2021, is scheduled for completion in 2023. The renovation will cost a total of HUF 26.7 billion. Government will support HUF six billion investment if completed on time.

Izsák Balázs received another four-year presidential mandate as head of the Székely National Council.. Marosvásárhely in the House of Representatives of the Reformer. Isaac Balas applied for the presidency as the only candidate. Critics of the incumbent, who is starting his fourth term, did not present an opponent this time. 108 of the 152 delegates who participated gave a vote of confidence to the old-new president. The meeting of delegates confirmed the decision of the Standing Committee on the introduction of the Székelyföld identity card.

The European Commission approved the nationalization of one of Gazprom’s German subsidiaries. The move allows the German government to take over the entire company. According to the group, the move is in line with the Temporary Crisis Management Regulations, which enable state support for companies during an energy crisis, unless it is resolved with the involvement of private investors.

The country’s professional organizations insist on an economic policy that strengthens the competitiveness of German industry. In the current crisis, according to the unions, the most important thing is to invest in future technologies and future markets. The rapid spread of renewable energies is particularly urgent. They believe that significant investments in vocational education are essential in the fight against skilled labor shortages.

The United States is elevating its relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. US President Joe Biden announced this at the Organization’s Heads of State and Government Conference. According to dpa news agency, Washington has taken this step to counter China’s influence in the region. Joe Biden has announced that the US government wants to launch an $850 million investment stimulus program to improve ASEAN and Southeast Asia’s transportation and telecommunications infrastructure.

Turkey’s president said Ankara remains committed to Ukraine-Russia peace talks despite Western provocations. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed that we are trying to build a so-called Peace Road modeled on the Grain Corridor. This spring, Turkey held short-term peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow, and with Ankara’s help, a fixed-term grain supply agreement was reached in July, but it expires on November 18.