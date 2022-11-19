November 20, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Gergely Gulyás and Miklós Szánthó traveled to Mexico

Arzu 47 mins ago 2 min read

On November 18-19, the traditional gathering of American conservatives, CPAC, will be held in Mexico City. The government party wrote that Gergely Gulyás and Miklós Szánthó will also speak at the event. appearance.

The joint visit of the Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office and the Director of the Fundamental Rights Center (AK) is exciting from the point of view that we will present our content on Szánthó and AK in Telex on Monday. It also includes the close relationship between Gulyás and Szánthó.

By the way, CPAC recently entered the domestic public consciousness, regardless of the fact that it was also held in Budapest earlier this summer. At the event, Viktor Orbán explained how he destroyed LGBTQ propaganda and exposed the motives of his opponents. In early August, the prime minister attended CPAC in Texas, where he said he wanted less drag queens and more Chuck Norris.

The CPAC in Budapest took a serious cost hit, with the Center for Fundamental Rights likely to have received an additional two billion HUF this year, and the Hungarian CPAC arrangement was the price of Orban’s invitation to the US. Orbán’s speech in Texas was a topic for several days, but not because of its content, but because of the debate whether many or few people were interested in the prime minister’s speech in that place. Check out the pictures and decide!

CPAC is a right-wing political jamboree founded in 1974 and organized by the American Conservative Union (ACU). In recent years, the convention has grown into a true franchise. In recent years, small satellite conferences have been organized in Japan, Australia, Brazil, Israel and Hungary in May.

See also  Technology: They are having a wedding in Dubai tomorrow you have never seen before

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Pointer – Abroad – Fox News journalist who lost leg in Ukraine war spoke out

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – There are places where it’s already snowing, but they’re definitely not happy about it

1 day ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Gergely Gulyás and Miklós Szánthó traveled to Mexico

47 mins ago Arzu
1 min read

130+ best early Black Friday deals on TVs, Google Pixel, Apple TV and more

53 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Angela Alvarez is crowned Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys – 95 years | Music

56 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for the first time in video

1 hour ago Izer