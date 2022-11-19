Gergely Gulyás and Miklós Szánthó traveled to Mexico

On November 18-19, the traditional gathering of American conservatives, CPAC, will be held in Mexico City. The government party wrote that Gergely Gulyás and Miklós Szánthó will also speak at the event. appearance.

The joint visit of the Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office and the Director of the Fundamental Rights Center (AK) is exciting from the point of view that we will present our content on Szánthó and AK in Telex on Monday. It also includes the close relationship between Gulyás and Szánthó.

By the way, CPAC recently entered the domestic public consciousness, regardless of the fact that it was also held in Budapest earlier this summer. At the event, Viktor Orbán explained how he destroyed LGBTQ propaganda and exposed the motives of his opponents. In early August, the prime minister attended CPAC in Texas, where he said he wanted less drag queens and more Chuck Norris.

The CPAC in Budapest took a serious cost hit, with the Center for Fundamental Rights likely to have received an additional two billion HUF this year, and the Hungarian CPAC arrangement was the price of Orban’s invitation to the US. Orbán’s speech in Texas was a topic for several days, but not because of its content, but because of the debate whether many or few people were interested in the prime minister’s speech in that place. Check out the pictures and decide!

CPAC is a right-wing political jamboree founded in 1974 and organized by the American Conservative Union (ACU). In recent years, the convention has grown into a true franchise. In recent years, small satellite conferences have been organized in Japan, Australia, Brazil, Israel and Hungary in May.