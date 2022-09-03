Georgia vs. Oregon, Ohio vs. Notre Dame, Utah vs. Florida and more

While the college football season technically started a week ago, the real mayhem and excitement begin today with the first full Saturday slate of matches. It’s week one, which as usual includes some huge non-conference matches that could have huge implications going forward.

We’ll keep an eye on everything, but here’s a breakdown of today’s best games to watch.

No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia

Time: 3:30 PM ET | TV: ABC | Font: UGA -17.5 | Total: 52.5

Georgia begins defending its national title against a familiar face. Dan Lanning, defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs’ first national title since 1980, is now in Oregon and will make his first appearance as head coach in a week’s first game in Atlanta.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: ESPN | Line: Arkansas -6 | Total: 52.5

Cincinnati made history last season by becoming the first G5 Conference team to reach the College Football Playoff. But with stars like Sauce Gardner, Desmond Ridder, Alec Pierce, Coby Bryant and Jerome Ford now in the NFL, the 2022 Bearcats will look a little different when they kick off the season in SEC country. Last year, the Bearcats won a marquee road win over Notre Dame, providing a huge boost to their early season resumption. Can they do it again in Fayetteville?

No. 7 Utah in Florida

Time: 7 pm | Television: ESPN | Line: Utah-3 | Total: 50.5

Utah finally broke through and won the Pac-12 title last year. A large portion of that team returns in 2022 and many expect Utis as a team to be able to make the tour to CFP. This race starts with a big challenge in Gainesville against Florida. The UF will play its first game under Billy Napier after things went sour under Dan Mullen last fall. Having Anthony Richardson, one of the country’s most electrifying makers, on the quarterback would definitely be a plus for Napier.

No. 5 Notre Dame in No. 2 Ohio

Time: 7:30 PM | TV: ABC | Font: OSU -17 | Total: 59.5

Marcus Freeman’s era at Notre Dame begins with an enormous challenge. The Irish have always been in the national championship picture in recent years but they haven’t been able to get over the hump. while, The Buckeyes won 11 games last year, but lost to Michigan for the first time since 2011 And they haven’t won the Big Ten for the first time since 2016. The OSU offense was one of the best in the country and QB CJ Stroud, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and RB TreVeyon Henderson returned in 2022.