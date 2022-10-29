Georgia vs. Florida, Oklahoma vs. Kansas and more

As we progress into this season, a lot of conference title races are getting hotter, especially in the Big 12 and Pac-12. And with the first College Football playoff rankings coming out next week, there are plenty of games with a surprising potential in Week 9 that could have a huge impact on the CFP Selection Committee’s top 25 spots.

(Note: All times are ET, odds are from BetMGM)

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: CBS | Font: UGA -22.5 | Total: 56.5

With a massive visit from No. 3 Tennessee looming on November 5, Georgia first needs to take care of business against an inconsistent Florida team in the One of the biggest competitions in SEC. Like Georgia, Florida is also rocking. Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) in their first season under coach Billy Napier and there have been ups and downs to get to that point. Will QB Anthony Richardson and the Gators regroup and put the top-ranked Bulldogs to a surprise in Jacksonville?

Time: 3:30 PM | TV: Fox | Font: KSU -1.5 | Total: 56.5

Oklahoma State and Kansas State each lose one loss in the Big 12, making it a huge game in the fight for a place in the conference title game. Injuries will play a major role, as Kansas State kicks off QB Adrian Martinez and backup Will Howard They both exploded last week, along with several Corea State defenders and several Oklahoma State attackers. Who will be able to get out of this crucial confrontation?

Time: 3:30 PM | Television: ESPN | Font: UCF -1 | Total: 56

Cincinnati was unbeaten in team play with UCF (2-1) at close range, making Saturday’s showdown a huge one in the league title race. Cincinnati 6-1 but she didn’t play anywhere near the same level last year when she played College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the UCF is losing an ugly 34-13 to East Carolina. Can the UCF turn back?

Time: 7 pm | Television: ESPN | Font: UT -12.5 | Total: 62.5

The Tennessee debut was one of the biggest stories of the season. Folders 7-0 with Great victories over Alabama And LSU is already on their resume. They’ll face two other ranked teams in the coming weeks, including this week’s game against the feisty Kentucky side that’s coming to the meet. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is back from injury and the attack looks much better as a result. But can the UK do enough to keep up with Tennessee, which ranks first in the country in terms of total crime?

