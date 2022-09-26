Jeff Collins owned it all: money, future and plan in Georgia Tech. He was a Star Wars nerd, and had planned to arm the Atlanta-area recruiting for a little Georgia Tech. Except… none of it came to fruition. Instead, the Yellow Vests faltered after Paul Johnson’s strong 11-year exit, and the transition from the three-way option was the least of Collins’ problems as he tried to change the programme.

There was a time when Georgia Tech was considered the major expansion area for the Big Ten. Not anymore. GT resilient in attack, Collins never lived up to the promise he had developed as defensive coordinator Mississippi And the Floridaand after starting 1-3 in his fourth season (10-28 overall) with no better than three wins in his previous campaigns, he earned the show the door.

Let’s take a look at the top candidates to replace Collins in Atlanta.

Dion Sanders Jackson State Fitness Trainer: Coach Prime may actually operate in a crowded media market where Deion was beloved as a member of Falcons and Braves. After a 4-3 record in his first COVID-19 short season with the Tigers, Coach Prime led Jackson State to a record 11-2 (9-0 SWAC) in his second campaign. The Tigers 4-0 to start 2022 while outperforming opponents 190-37. It makes a lot of sense.

Sean Clark Appalachian State Fitness Trainer: Being a Sun Belt coach, potentially ascending to the Power Five, would be a concern because Scott Satterfield is already struggling in the Louisville. But Clarke’s energy is undeniable, and it’s clear that he made Mountaineers buy into his philosophy.

Todd Monken Georgia Offensive Coordinator: Monken was last mentioned in this space Since a week when Arizona Herm Edwards was fired. He has developed Stetson Bennett, won a National Championship and sure knows very well what is wrong with Tech. He plans to play against them every season.

tyson hilton, Western Kentucky Fitness Trainer: This offended mind is ready to jump into a moribund programme. Brother Clay is 26-17 in four seasons driving the Hilltoppers. Producer of Gainesville, Florida, where he trained UAB And the TennesseeHe has a lot of experience in the surrounding area.

Jamie Shadwell, Coastal Carolina Fitness Trainer: If Chadwell didn’t snag one of the best jobs available in this course, it would be legitimate to ask if he waited too long to make the leap. He’s not Brent Venables, after all. His success with The Chanticleers is undeniable as he took the show from 8-16 in its first campaign to 25-3 over its last three seasons.

Andy Kotelnicki, kansas Offensive Coordinator: Lance Leipold would hate me for getting him involved, but Kotelnicki is a master of chess with innovative set pieces. Overseeing the entire show will kill the Power Five in a recruiting hotspot.