Georgia protests: Crowds return to target Russian-style law in Georgia

Written by Rehan Dimitri and Paul Kirby

in Tbilisi and London

2 hours ago

To play this content, please enable JavaScript, or try another browser explain video, Watch: Protesters face off with tear gas and water cannons – as MPs squabble in parliament – over a ‘Russian-style’ bill

Thousands of protesters returned to the center of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, hours after riot police dispersed crowds angry at a controversial Russian-style law.

The new law will classify non-governmental and media groups as “foreign agents” if they obtain more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Police arrested 66 people overnight, including the Georgian opposition leader.

Zurab Jabaridze was seriously injured after his arrest.

A public official who visited Mr. Jabaridze in custody said that he had been hit with a baton during arrest.

The authorities said that 55 policemen were injured when stones and petrol bombs were thrown at them. Some of the most stunning images of the night came when protesters were sprayed with water cannons as they waved EU flags.

Riot police eventually moved in to clear protesters from Rustaveli Avenue, the main thoroughfare outside Parliament.

Crowds grew again outside parliament on Wednesday, as demonstrators sought to challenge the ‘foreign agents’ bill. About 10,000 people had been out by late afternoon, and another 10 people had been arrested.

photo caption, Thousands of protesters gathered in the streets around the parliament building

Prime Minister Irakli Gribashvili denounced the “uproar” over the bill, which underwent its first reading in Parliament on Tuesday. The ruling party, the Georgian Dream, maintains legislation that dates back to 1930s American legislation. Russia used the same argument after it passed a similar law in 2012.

Russian law has since been expanded to crack down on Western-funded NGOs, independent media, journalists and bloggers. Anyone identified as a foreign agent is now required to display a foreign agent sticker on their post.

Many of the protesters in central Tbilisi were students. “We believe our government is under Russian influence and this is very bad for our future,” said Lizzie.

Pro-opposition television stations have dubbed the proposed legislation “the Russian law”.

Georgia has applied to the EU for candidate status and also aims to join NATO, but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that the bill “contradicts EU values ​​and standards”.

Another student, Leah Chagovadze, said she and her friends were there to fight for Western values ​​and freedom, while Nanuka Shakinovi said the protesters would not allow the government to stop Georgia’s bid to join the European Union: “We will fight them and we will not stop until we win.”

photo caption, Protesters say the government is under Russia’s influence

“They are trying again and again everything to take us away from the European Union and European values,” said Luka Kimredze, 30.

Criticizing the bill as similar to Russia’s repressive legislation is misleading, said Irakli Kobakhidze, president of Georgian Dream. “Eventually, the hype will die down and the public will have transparency in funding NGOs,” he said.

However, Eka Giguri of Transparency International told the BBC that NGOs were already subject to 10 different laws and that the Finance Ministry already had full access to accounts, funding and other information.

Georgia and Russia: The Basics

Pulled between the West and Russia : Georgia has sought to join NATO and the European Union, but critics accuse the current ruling party of the “Georgian dream” of trying to return the country to Russian influence.

: Georgia has sought to join NATO and the European Union, but critics accuse the current ruling party of the “Georgian dream” of trying to return the country to Russian influence. Georgia was invaded by Russia in 2008 It came 17 years after its independence from the Soviet Union, the alliance of communist countries that broke up in 1991.

It came 17 years after its independence from the Soviet Union, the alliance of communist countries that broke up in 1991. Russian forces occupy two separate regions in GeorgiaSouth Ossetia and Abkhazia make up about 20% of Georgia’s territory

Political tensions in Georgia escalated due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which many Georgians viewed as a war of aggression by Moscow, and thousands of Russians fled there. However, the government in Tbilisi has adopted a neutral stance, refusing to overtly support Ukraine or impose sanctions on Russia.

Speaking via videoconference during a visit to New York, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili expressed her support for the demonstrators: “I am on your side. Today you represent free Georgia. Georgia, which sees its future in Europe, will not allow anyone to take away this future from it.”

She has vowed to veto the legislation, but the Georgian Dream has enough votes to override the president’s veto in Parliament. The party has applied to the Council of Europe for its opinion.

The US embassy issued a statement describing Tuesday’s vote in Parliament as “a black day for Georgian democracy,” while the head of the Georgian Dream organization condemned the embassy’s suspension, describing it as “a black day for the radical opposition and its supporters.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price warned that the new law would “hit some of the fundamental rights and aspirations of the people of Georgia.”

Passing the law would bring Georgia into the list of undemocratic and authoritarian post-Soviet states like Belarus, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan that have copied Russia’s law on restricting NGO activities.

Historically, the term “agent” in Russia and Georgia has the meaning of “spy” and “traitor”, giving a negative connotation to the work done by civil society. He points out that they are acting in the interests of foreign forces rather than doing good for the country and society.