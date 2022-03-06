Georgia Lineman Jordan Davis, 341-pound, runs a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds in the NFL Scout

Indianapolis – Georgia enters defensive Jordan Davis — all 341 pounds of him — finished a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds in the NFL Scouting Saturday night.
Let it sink in.
It was a spectacle worthy of the applause received from several thousand fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the linemen and full-backs in action on the pitch.
Davis, who is 6-foot-6, may not actually have to run 40 yards as often in an NFL game, but he ran it like few others of his size ever did.
Recording 4.78 was the fastest for any player over 330 pounds since 2006 and is believed to be one of the fastest times for a player of this size in event history.
Former defensive tackle in Nebraska Khalil Davis He ran a 4.75 40 in the 2020 Exploration Combine, the 40th fastest for a defensive lineman who weighed more than 300 pounds since 2006.
Of the 330-plus clubs, only the former Auburn interfered Greg Robinson And the former defensive tackle Memphis Dontari Bo He broke the 5 second mark at 40 by Davis. Robinson ran 4.92 in 2014 at 332 pounds; Bo, at 346 pounds, clocked 4.98 seconds in the 2012 edition.
Poe also did 44 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press and had a 34-inch vertical jump—each an astonishing number for a player of his size.
Davis, a potential first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, was an All-SEC first-team pick last season and started at least eight games for the Bulldogs in three of his four seasons. He also had a quick drop last season.
