Indianapolis – Georgia enters defensive Jordan Davis — all 341 pounds of him — finished a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds in the NFL Scouting Saturday night.

Let it sink in.

It was a spectacle worthy of the applause received from several thousand fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the linemen and full-backs in action on the pitch.

Davis, who is 6-foot-6, may not actually have to run 40 yards as often in an NFL game, but he ran it like few others of his size ever did.

2 related

Recording 4.78 was the fastest for any player over 330 pounds since 2006 and is believed to be one of the fastest times for a player of this size in event history.

Former defensive tackle in Nebraska Khalil Davis He ran a 4.75 40 in the 2020 Exploration Combine, the 40th fastest for a defensive lineman who weighed more than 300 pounds since 2006.

Of the 330-plus clubs, only the former Auburn interfered Greg Robinson And the former defensive tackle Memphis Dontari Bo He broke the 5 second mark at 40 by Davis. Robinson ran 4.92 in 2014 at 332 pounds; Bo, at 346 pounds, clocked 4.98 seconds in the 2012 edition.

Poe also did 44 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press and had a 34-inch vertical jump—each an astonishing number for a player of his size.

Davis, a potential first-round pick in next month’s NFL draft, was an All-SEC first-team pick last season and started at least eight games for the Bulldogs in three of his four seasons. He also had a quick drop last season.