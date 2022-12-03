George Takei vows never to discuss Star Trek star William Shatner again

George Takei has vowed never to speak of former Star Trek star William Shatner again as he tries to shake off their long-running feud.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the actor, 85, told the host “this is the last time I ever talk about him” as he noted that the questions about their falling out are “tiring.”

The interview also saw George call William, 91, a ‘wicked old man’, telling how William used the feud for publicity.

While discussing his musical allegiance, which is based on his childhood experience and family history, Graham, 59, asked George about his feud with William.

Clearly tired of the narration, he said, “You’re the last chat show host allowed to ask that question because it’s become so cumbersome to talk about.”

When Bill has a book to sell, he needs publicity and accuses us of using it. My objective is more fundamental and important.

George then went on to add one last clown before trying to end the ongoing tensions once and for all.

He added, “He is an angry old man, and I will not talk about him anymore. I swear this is the last time I speak of him.

And while George apparently wanted to end their feud on Friday, just days before that he couldn’t help but lash out at William as he once again calls him a ‘scary old man’ in a new interview.

Time to end the feud: Clearly tired of the narration, he said, "You're the last chat show host allowed to ask that question because it's getting too boring to talk about."

What a lineup: George is joined in the show by Kristin Scott Thomas, Claudia Winkleman, Jamie Oliver, Graham Norton and the First Aid Kit (LR)

said the TV personality Watchman on Monday that he did not want to continue communicating with Shatner after the Captain Kirk actor said his former Star Trek co-stars criticized him for the publicity in a barbed interview earlier this month.

“I know he came to London to promote his book and talked about my desire for publicity using his name,” said Takei, who played Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek. So I decided I didn’t need his name to get publicity.

Takei, who reprized the role of Sulu for several films and shows in the Star Trek franchise, told the outlet that he had a “much more important topic” that he sought publicity for.

The Feud: Just days ago he couldn't take offense at William for once again calling him an 'evil old man' in a new interview.

I’m not going to be referring to Bill in this interview at all… although I just did. He’s just a grumpy old man and I’ll leave him to his own devices. I will not play his game.

When asked if Shatner was “fierce” in his younger years, Takei said that Shatner “was self-absorbed and “enjoyed being the center of attention” and “wanted everyone to subdue him”.

Shatner, earlier this month made headlines when he said times He feels that his former colleagues on 1960s sci-fi series beat him up to make headlines for themselves.

Unhappy: The actor, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk on the series as well as seven movies, says he now realizes they're 'doing it for publicity'

The details: Shatner said, “Sixty years after some incidents, they’re still on this track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s like a disease.”

Sixty years after some incidents, they are still on this path. Don’t you think this is a little strange? It’s like a disease,” said Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the hit series as well as in seven films. I began to understand that they were doing this for publicity.

Even when Shatner recently went into space thanks to billionaire Jeff Bezos, Takei said he was sent as a “guinea pig” to assess the impact of space on an “unsuitable” sample.

George [Takei] He never stopped tarnishing my name. These people are bitter and embittered. I have run out of patience with them. Why give credibility to people consumed by envy and hatred? ›.

In his memoir Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, Shatner said he was devastated when the late actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lt. Uhura, accused him of being “cold and arrogant.”

“I was horrified when I found out,” he wrote, “I’m ashamed I didn’t realize it.”

Shatner was also close friends with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, but their relationship became strained before his death in 2015 – for reasons unknown to Kirk’s actor.

Friction: Even as the actor went to space thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, former actor George Takei said he was sent as a “guinea pig” to assess space’s impact on an “unsuitable” sample (George was photographed earlier this year)

Sad: In his memoir Boldly Go: Reflections on an Awe and Wonder, the actor wrote that he was devastated when the late actor Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Ulhura, accused him of being ‘cold and arrogant’ (pictured together on the show)

according to Giant robot The feud between the two began when William made a 2011 Star Trek documentary and interviewed several actors who had been away from the franchise, but failed to include Nimoy.

Comes after William said He said seeing Earth from space aboard Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin rocket was a very sad experience, but one that inspired him to cherish the beauty of our planet.

In an extract from his diary he wrote that he was struck by one of the “strongest feelings of grief” he had ever experienced.

Ex-Friends: William was also close friends with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, but their relationship became strained before his death in 2015 – for reasons unknown to Kirk’s actor

He went on to say that instead of feeling awe, as he had expected it to be, the sight of the warm blue earth glow surrounded by the cold black space made him feel like he was at a “funeral”.

The excerpt was published by Variety journalist Marianne Williamson, and offered a deeper look at Shatner’s reaction to his space flight with Blue Origin than previously revealed.

The revelations come a year after Shatner became apparent immediately after his exit from the Blue Origin capsule in October 2021, when he broke down in tears telling Bezos, “Everyone in the world needs to do this.”

William wrote that he never realized how precious life on Earth was until he left it behind.

He said, “I discovered that beauty is not there, it is here, with all of us.” ‘Leaving that behind made my connection with our little planet more profound,’ he wrote in his diary.

Seeing the Earth so fragile, he said, filled him with sadness until he thought about how man can be so capricious about destroying it.