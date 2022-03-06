March 6, 2022

George Takei suggests Americans should pay higher prices for Ukraine

George Takei He thinks Americans need to be prepared to tighten up the bloated exit calculus in their shoulder and shoulder straps in solidarity with Ukraine – but he drew attention to the suggestion.

The ‘Star Trek’ actor took to Twitter on Friday with his feelings, writing… “Americans: We can afford higher prices for food and gas if it means putting screws in put it in. Consider it a patriotic donation in the fight for freedom against tyranny.”

Sounds innocent enough – the truth is that there must be more inflation as a result of this conflict and sanctions President Biden imposed…whether we like it or not.

If anything, GT seems to be telling people to have a better attitude about it rather than actually suggesting them to act on it…because, frankly, there’s not much more to do at the moment. Now, as you can imagine… his idea is embraced by some, but others reject it.

The response…namely, that George is a wealthy celebrity, and he’s a little deaf here asking ordinary people to get involved for a good cause – at least in the eyes of his critics. Basically, it feels like an elitist character (to them)…and talking to the “little people”.

The big picture…this pool is turning out to be rich versus poor, and it’s a heated debate in this country – there seems to be a growing hatred of the 1%, who many feel can/should contribute more to help the community. In this case, George is the receiving end of it.

Of course, the flip side of this is…who the hell knows what George might actually do and/or donate to help the cause in Ukraine? He could have poured tons of cash and other resources into this effort without anyone knowing – and if he was, would he still be considered a grandiose arrogant in the ivory tower??? If we’re being honest… maybe not.

More importantly, high prices affect it too. Yes, it hurts some more than others, sure, but when the economy is stressed… it’s not really ideal for anyone.

