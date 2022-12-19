George Santos, the new Republican congressman, is under scrutiny for appealing inconsistencies





CNN

–



Republican Representative-elect George Santos may have misrepresented parts of his resume, as a CNN review of his public statements confirms.

New York times On Monday, citing public documents and court records, it reported for the first time that key parts of Santos’ biography were either contradictory or unsubstantiated. A CNN review of the claims Santos has made about his education and employment history found similar inconsistencies.

CNN has reached out to Santos for comment. The Times report says Santos did not respond to repeated requests to provide documents that would help prove allegations during the campaign.

The inconsistencies raise ethical and legal questions for Santos as he prepares to officially assume his role as a lawmaker in January as part of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, told CNN in a statement that the Times was trying to “discredit” the congressman-elect with “defamatory allegations.”

“Santos represents the kind of progress the left most threatens — a gay, Latino, immigrant and Republican who won Biden’s district in a landslide by showing voters every day that there is a better choice than the broken promises and failed policies of the party,” Murray said.

Santos’ biography sometimes listed an education at Baruch College and New York University, and he holds degrees in finance and economics. NYU spokesperson John Beckman told CNN: “University records do not reflect anyone with that name [George Anthony Devolder-Santos] after I attended NYU.” A Baruch College spokesperson told CNN that he was unable to find a record of anyone with his name or birthday ever attending the school.

On the biography of Santos on Republican National Committee websiteHe claimed to have degrees from New York University and Barkoch College. Cnn found that santos set in at least Two separate interviews In the fall of 2020 he received his MBA from New York University, Add in one interview He has “zero debt” from his undergraduate and postgraduate studies. However, a review of his campaign websites show no references to a master’s degree.

Santos’ campaign resume also included experience at financial firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but both told CNN they had no record of hiring him.

CNN also confirmed that Santos is included in his name 2022 financial disclosure A salary of $750,000 this year and last at Devolder’s organization, which Santos has claimed is a “family business” managing $80 million in assets.

A search for Devolder Organization found that work It was registered in Florida in 2021 It was recently deemed temporarily “inactive” by the state after failing to submit required annual reports. A website or LinkedIn profile could not be found, and Santos failed to report any of the clients he served to disclose his financial disclosures.

Santos also claimed to have founded and runs his own charitable foundation called “Friends of Pets United.” But no such organization was found in the searchable IRS database, nor in the Charities registered in the state of New York And the fl. The nonprofit was supposed to be in operation from 2013-2018, according to a story from a local newspaper, Queens Gazetteannouncing Santos’ first run for Congress in 2019.

Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman in a newly drawn district covering parts of Queens and some nearby Long Island suburbs, and control fluctuated with the Republicans, who took control of the New York suburbs on their way to winning a majority in the House of Representatives. The out-of-town GOP mini-wave has set off recriminations among New York Democrats, including calls for the state’s party chairman to step down.

This was Santos’ second run – he lost to Democratic Rep. Tom Sozzi in 2020 – and most of the criticism he faced has centered on his attendance at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on January 6, 2021, and a video in which he claimed to have been president. To write a “nice check” to help the alleged troublemakers pay their legal fees.

His campaign message focused largely on crime and inflation.

In a brief interview with CNN, New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs dismissed suggestions that the party or Zimmerman’s campaign had dropped the ball and sought to redirect attention to questions about Santos’ financial statements.

“It’s not fair to blame the opposition’s research campaign for doing it because the campaign’s resources are not as important as a newspaper like The New York Times, which could do so much more with its investigation,” Jacobs said. “The important thing is to focus on Jorge Santos. He has a lot of explaining to do. And I think his biggest weakness is in the area of ​​campaign finance.”

This story has been updated with additional reporting and backlash.